In an ordinary year a late February release would signal a bad movie heading for the dumping ground of the beginning of the year. But that’s not the case now, given the schedule shift for this year’s movies. February is really the new December. Thus, we should keep an eye on The Mauritanian.

Based on the true story and New York Times best-selling memoir of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the film stars Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

THE MAURITANIAN is distributed by STXfilms and financed and executive produced by 30West and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Film.

Release date: February 19, 2021