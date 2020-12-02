HBO’s The Undoing ended its 6-episode limited run Sunday night, wrapping writer David E. Kelley and director Susanne Bier’s twisty psychological thriller with a buzzy and much-discussed finale. The episode hinged on a critical revelation of key information about accused murderer Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) as leaked by his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) through her best friend Sylvia Steinetz, played by the accomplished Tony-nominated Lily Rabe.

Rabe’s performance within The Undoing serves as a perfect foil to the dramatic pyrotechnics of the main cast. Rabe’s Sylvia is the quiet observer with a buoyant undercurrent of humor. The ever-present and listening friend. The “gatekeeper of everyone’s secrets,” as Rabe has previously revealed. The expert attorney dancing the line between duty to her profession and allegiance to her best friend.

Here, Lily Rabe sits down with Awards Daily to discuss how she found Sylvia Steinetz among not only Kelley’s script but also through past acquaintances. She also talks about the key functions Sylvia serves within the thriller’s story arc and about working with the high-powered cast and director. Finally, Rabe gives us a sneak preview of her upcoming work including a hotly anticipated new Amazon Prime series – Tell Me Your Secrets.

The Undoing is available on HBO and HBO Max.