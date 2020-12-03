From Script to Pre-Production’s (FS2P) virtual online lab returns February-June, 2021. FS2P is a development lab where women narrative filmmakers work collaboratively to create the materials and opportunities they need to attract financing and producing partners and build a creative team. The virtual lab will meet in a weekly only Zoom room and is designed for women writer-directors and teams. Broken into three sections, The Words, The Pictures, and The Numbers, the lab helps filmmakers create all the tools needed to help launch their narrative feature films.

Submissions are now open for narrative feature length scripts:

Early Bird Applications: Dec 1 – Dec 15, 2020

Regular Applications: Dec 16, 2020 – January 5, 2021

Late Applications: January 6 – January 20, 2021

Applications close: January 20, 2021

For more information including a list of submission requirements please visit:

https://www.fs2p.org/fs2p-online

ABOUT FROM SCRIPT TO PRE-PRODUCTION

In 2015 we launched From Script to Pre-Production (FS2P) because women filmmakers were grossly underrepresented in the world of narrative film and faced enormous hurdles when trying to make the jump to features. While this leaves the market under-served, audiences deprived and women filmmakers frustrated, the real problem is that women’s voices are left out of the culture. The lab is a practical solution to solve this issue. The idea was to collect a group of women filmmakers and work together on all the skills, tools and connections needed to launch our features. With the support of New York Women in Film & Television, Entertainment Partners & Light Iron, FS2P was born and in the move to virtual space as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is thriving more than ever with participants from around the world.