This past week, a few movies made landfall. Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk and Paul Greengrass’ News of the World. Because the Oscars are still five months away, and because movie theaters, screenings and premieres are off the table, we don’t have many weathervanes to help us navigate this year.

We think we know what some of the narratives will be heading in, but we can only really guess as to how votes will go down. The critics and the Golden Globes and then the industry itself will likely start to narrow things down, but there are so many ways productions and publicity teams could generate momentum and buzz that simply do not exist right now.

We’re a little bit at a loss with no guidelines other than the echo chamber of sites like this one and Twitter to figure out what films are making an impact. Usually we have some sort of audience to bounce off of – whether it be at a festival or in theaters. Movies are, after all, made for audiences.

I guess, for our purposes, we should let our hearts be our guides. What movies are standing out because we really love them? What movies are we remembering? What movies are staying with us? I suppose that will be different depending on the person. We’re looking for a consensus so we’re looking for commonality.

What throws us off is that the critics right now operate very much inside the bubble of Twitter and usually aren’t the best barometers as to how the Oscars might go, and/or the possibilities. I think about movies like Bohemian Rhapsody. Or even Green Book. When you imagine how people connect with films and why they connect with them that is very different from how people on Twitter, bouncing their own impressions off the shared consensus, respond to them. The reason being, how a person likes a movie defines who they are online. When they like something it is a way of expressing who they are to the water cooler collective.

So I would caution against using Twitter as a way to measure buzz. Probably most voters aren’t spending lots of time watching their Twitter scroll. They might be spending time on Facebook. They’re certainly not gathering at fancy restaurants hanging out with Bong Joon Ho.

All I can really do, all anyone can really do is tell you what is the best as measured by our own impressions. At least right now. So, to that end, the standouts for Best Picture so far are defined by how they rise above the rest of the offerings in terms of directing, acting, writing and overall delivery. If the awards are meant to be the highest achievement in film of the year, then that is how we must measure them even if awards are often determined by things like how they make us feel. How they make us feel is often defined by the confines of a movie theater. A communal experience is something people take away with them and vote accordingly. Many voters will not experience any communal experiences this year, so that leaves them alone with the movie itself, the advertising and how people like me cover the race.

Of the films I’ve seen so far, the true standouts have been – in order of potential nomination count:

Mank – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing, Score, Costumes, Makeup, Visual Effects (maybe)

News of the World – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, maybe Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Production Design

Nomadland – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actress, maybe Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing, Score

Minari – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress, maybe Cinematography

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor, maybe Editing, maybe Costume

The Father – Picture, maybe Director, Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actress

One Night in Miami – Picture, maybe Director, maybe Actor, maybe Supporting Actor, maybe Production Design, maybe Costumes

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Picture, Actor, Actress, maybe Screenplay, maybe Director, Production Design, Costumes, Makeup

Next tier

Hillbilly Elegy – Picture, Actress, Supporting Actress, Screenplay

On the Rocks – Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor

Promising Young Woman – Picture, Screenplay, Actress

Tenet – Picture, Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design

Sound of Metal – Picture, Actor, maybe Director, maybe Supporting Actor

The Outpost – Picture, Supporting Actor, Screenplay, Sound, Editing

Still to see: Midnight Sky, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Director

David Fincher, Mank

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Florian Zeller, The Father

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Rod Lurie, The Oupost

Christopher Nolan, Tenet

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Next tier

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Colin Firth, Supernova

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

Joe Keery, Spree

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Next tier:

Michele Pfeiffer, French Exit

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Clare Dunne, Herself

Meryl Streep, Let Them All Talk

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Best Supporting Actor

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Arliss Howard, Mank

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Next tier

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Next tier

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Next tier

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, Eliza Hittman

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Emma

Tenet

Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Kirk Baxter, Mank

William Goldenberg, News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

The Outpost, Michael Duthie

Production Design

Mank

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tenet

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Prom

Tenet

Costumes

Mank

News of the World

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Midnight Sky

News of the World

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

And that, my friends, is all the news that fit to print.