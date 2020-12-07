The Athena Film Festival at Barnard College announced today that their 11th annual edition will be held virtually in March of 2021. Interested festival goers can act now and receive an early bird price of $75 for the all-access pass at the official festival registration site. Students rates are $25.

There will be films curated around specific topic areas that react and respond to this moment such as racial justice, public health, and radical self-love. Programs will include shorts, features, and documentaries speaking to the complexities of these topics and others as well as conversations that bring these vital topics beyond the screen and into our everyday lives. This March, let’s join together to think deeply about our world and celebrate the stories of women who are seizing this moment in time as an opportunity for radical change.

For 10 years, the Athena Film Festival at Barnard College has elevated and showcased the voices and stories of women leaders – those leading with empathy, compassion, energy, and resilience. This is the premier festival dedicated to celebrating these stories, and in 2021 it’s important to share more of these stories with our dedicated community of attendees and supporters. The 11th annual Athena Film Festival will take place virtually in March in celebration of Women’s History Month.

About Athena Film Festival:

Over the past ten years, the Athena Film Festival has established itself as the premier festival dedicated to celebrating and elevating women’s leadership. Our festival highlights films showcasing women’s leadership from underexplored perspectives; women leading in all places and spaces who are resisting and refuting preconceived notions of all they can be and do. Through our Parity Pipeline Program we are bolstering the pipeline of women creatives who are telling these stories and fostering a network of women in film.

The Athena Film Festival is a joint project of Barnard College’s Athena Center for Leadership and Women and Hollywood. The festival’s founding sponsor is the Artemis Rising Foundation and its CEO Regina K. Scully.