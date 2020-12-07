Jordan joins Megan and Joey to dish the Saved by the Bell reimagining, Murder on Middle Beach, and some Dolly Parton Christmas joy.

Reboots usually suck. That we can all agree on, right? Peacock is the new network on the block, and it’s banking on nostalgia for Tracey Wigfield’s Saved by the Bell reimagining. This new version lets Zack Morris and AC Slater take a backseat for a new batch of high schoolers at Bayside. How does it fair? One thing is for sure: Josie Totah is a bonafide star and she deserves a full awards campaign. But first, we start our podcast with a discussion of HBO’s recently finished Murder on Middle Beach, the emotional 4-part true crime drama from director Madison Hamburg. The director’s mother was brutally murdered in 2010 and he has spent nearly an entire decade devoted to finding the truth. It’s one of the best shows of the year.

But then what about Dolly Parton? We can’t possibly ignore a brand new musical featuring 25 new Dolly songs, can we? No, we can’t. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square is schmatlzy, cheesy, and has Dolly Parton on a CGI cloud. That’s the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

