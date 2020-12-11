According to AwardsWatch, the critics awards will be coming fast and furiously in the next couple of weeks:

13th – Boston Society of Film Critics Awards (BSFC)

15th – Indiana Film Journalists Association Nominations (IFJA)

18th – Chicago Film Critics Association Nominations (CFCA)

18th – New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC)

20th – Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA)

21st – Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (CFCA)

28th – North Carolina Film Critics Association Nominations (NCFCA)

Mainly, we’re focused on the most influential of the bunch — which, to my mind, at least early on:

The National Board of Review

The New York Film Critics Circle

Slightly less influential but still notable:

Los Angeles

Chicago

Boston

The others are being marginalized because I am an old bitter mean woman. No, just kidding. I’m just telling it like it is. There are so many critics awards, and I’m not saying they don’t matter, because there are so many they tend to turn into a cumulative hive mind than they are awards bodies that can push names into the race.

As far as I can tell, the most influential critics groups prior to the guild awards, remain:

NBR

NYFCC

Golden Globes

Those are the big three. Critics Choice and Los Angeles are up there too but they can’t launch from a point of prestige the way the other three do and it doesn’t matter what you think about the National Board of Review or the Golden Globes – their influence remains steady.

The plot twist this year is that NBR isn’t announcing first. As you can see, all of those above will be announcing before they do. That changes things somewhat in terms of getting a broad perspective. If NBR and Golden Globes provide a wide scope of offerings where NYFCC, LAFC, etc tend more towards the narrow viewpoint of film awards, then we won’t get that broad scope take for a little while.

That means, December is mostly the time for critics. Whether that will carry through all the way through January, February and March is anyone’s guess. They will likely provide a snapshot of what the Oscars might look like if the date had not been pushed way back.

I do believe that if the Oscars were still on track to air in February this would be a pivotal week for deciding how they will go. But whenever the actual pivotal week may be, it’s still a long way off still.

I find predicting the New York Film Critics to always be hard. I do not know how they’re going to go and half the time they really do spin out with a random surprise that no one could see coming. BUT if I had to predict I would say Picture: Nomadland, Director: Zhao.

That would put the film and its director right at the top of the list – although to be fair, it’s already there.

A quick glance at Gold Derby shows me that there are other films some pundits are considering for the win, including Miss Juneteenth (Shawn Edwards), News of the World (Thelma Adams), One Night in Miami (Brian Truitt), Minari (Kevin Polowy, Trial of Chicago 7 (Michael Musto, Winston Morales, Eric Deggans), Mank (Tariq Khan, Christopher Rosen).

We will be doing a more thorough breakdown of New York for our preview mid-week. Some years the critics all line up behind one movie and some years they each offer up different choices. We do not yet know what kind of year this will be.

But before any of those announcements arrive, here is how I see it for now.

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland

Mank

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Promising Young Woman

Strong contenders:

On the Rocks

Let Them All Talk

Hillbilly Elegy

The Outpost

Tenet

Sound of Metal

Best Director

David Fincher, Mank

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Florian Zeller, The Father

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Rod Lurie, The Outpost

Christopher Nolan, Tenet

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Gary Oldman, Mank

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Strong contenders

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Steven Yeun, Minari

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Strong contenders:

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Sophia Loren, A Life Ahead

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Meryl Streep, Let Them All Talk

Clare Dunne, Herself

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Arliss Howard, Mank

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Next tier

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Next tier

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Next tier

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, Eliza Hittman

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Emma

Tenet

Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Kirk Baxter, Mank

William Goldenberg, News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

The Outpost, Michael Duthie

Production Design

Mank

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tenet

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Prom

Tenet

Costumes

Mank

News of the World

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Midnight Sky

News of the World

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7