Best Film: Nomadland
– Runner up: First Cow
Best Director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
– Runner up: Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)
Best Non-English Language Film: La Llorona (directed by Jayro Bustamante)
Best Ensemble Cast: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Runner up: Minari
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
– Runner Up: Riz Amed (Sound of Metal)
Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan Never Rarely Sometimes Always
– Runner Up: Julia Garner (The Assistant)
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
– Runner Up: Brian Dennehy (Driveways)
Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
– Runner-up: Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Best Screenplay: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Charlie Kaufman)
– Runner-up: First Cow (Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond)
Best Animated Feature: The Wolf House
– runner-up: Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography: Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
– runner-up: Lover’s Rock (Shabier Kirchner)
Best Editing: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Robert Frazen)
– runner-up: Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
Best Score: Minari (Emile Mosseri)
– runner-up: NA
Best Documentary: Collective (Alexander Nanau)
– runner-up: The Painter and the Thief (Benjamin Ree).
Best First Film: The Father (Florian Zeller)
– runner-up: Emma (Autumn de Wilde)