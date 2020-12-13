Best Film: Nomadland

– Runner up: First Cow

Best Director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

– Runner up: Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)

Best Non-English Language Film: La Llorona (directed by Jayro Bustamante)

Best Ensemble Cast: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Runner up: Minari

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

– Runner Up: Riz Amed (Sound of Metal)

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan Never Rarely Sometimes Always

– Runner Up: Julia Garner (The Assistant)

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

– Runner Up: Brian Dennehy (Driveways)

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

– Runner-up: Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Best Screenplay: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Charlie Kaufman)

– Runner-up: First Cow (Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond)

Best Animated Feature: The Wolf House

– runner-up: Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography: Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

– runner-up: Lover’s Rock (Shabier Kirchner)

Best Editing: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Robert Frazen)

– runner-up: Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Best Score: Minari (Emile Mosseri)

– runner-up: NA

Best Documentary: Collective (Alexander Nanau)

– runner-up: The Painter and the Thief (Benjamin Ree).

Best First Film: The Father (Florian Zeller)

– runner-up: Emma (Autumn de Wilde)