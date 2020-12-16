We aren’t posting individual lists but you can find a good many of them over at Metacritic. You can also, if you are a critic yourself, post yours or a link in the comments.

Empire’s is here.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Mangrove

Sorry We Missed You

Mank

The Outpost

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Prom

Minari

The Invisible Man

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Peter Debruge, Variety

A Sun

Saint Frances

SoulHerself

Nomadland

Mangrove

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

A White, White Day

Antebellum

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

David Sims, The Atlantic

First Cow

Lovers Rock

The Nest

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Mank

Nomadland

Bacurau

Tenet

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Da 5 Bloods

Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

Promising Young Woman

Palm Springs

The Prom

Minari

Da 5 Bloods

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Invisible Man

Bad Education

Nomadland

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

Lindsey Bahr, AP

Nomadland

Kajillionaire

Lovers Rock

Collective

Mank

On the Rocks

Tenet

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga

Jake Coyle, AP

First Cow

Small Axe

Mank

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Minari

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

SoulCollective

Sound of Metal

You can view the other lists over at Metacritic.