We aren’t posting individual lists but you can find a good many of them over at Metacritic. You can also, if you are a critic yourself, post yours or a link in the comments.
Owen Gleiberman, Variety
Mangrove
Sorry We Missed You
Mank
The Outpost
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Prom
Minari
The Invisible Man
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Peter Debruge, Variety
A Sun
Saint Frances
SoulHerself
Nomadland
Mangrove
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
A White, White Day
Antebellum
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
David Sims, The Atlantic
First Cow
Lovers Rock
The Nest
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Mank
Nomadland
Bacurau
Tenet
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Da 5 Bloods
Mara Reinstein, US Weekly
Promising Young Woman
Palm Springs
The Prom
Minari
Da 5 Bloods
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Invisible Man
Bad Education
Nomadland
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
Lindsey Bahr, AP
Nomadland
Kajillionaire
Lovers Rock
Collective
Mank
On the Rocks
Tenet
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga
Jake Coyle, AP
First Cow
Small Axe
Mank
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Minari
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
SoulCollective
Sound of Metal
