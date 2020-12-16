Are we all sleeping on Amazon’s The Boys as a potential awards contender?

The streaming superhero series – which poses a world where superheroes are manufactured and marketed – recently added a major fan to its steadily increasing fan base. President Barack Obama recently revealed that he watched and was inspired by The Boys during the creation of his new memoir A Promised Land.

And the cast took to Twitter to celebrate.

So, with a presidential endorsement and a recent appearance on the top 10 Nielsen list (the first non-Netflix series to do so), The Boys‘ Emmy profile undoubtedly increases.

It will be a compelling season if that happens.