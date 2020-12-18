Best Film: First Cow
Best Director: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland”
Best Actor: Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods”
Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman for “Da 5 Bloods”
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best First Film: The 40-Year-Old Version
Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
Best Cinematography: Small Axe
Best Animated Film: Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Film: Bacurau
Best Non-Fiction Film: Time
Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.
Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.