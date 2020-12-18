Best Film: First Cow

Best Director: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland”

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman for “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best First Film: The 40-Year-Old Version

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Cinematography: Small Axe

Best Animated Film: Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Film: Bacurau

Best Non-Fiction Film: Time

Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.

Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.