As he always does, President Obama is posting his top tens of the year. He’s already done literature, and today he announced his favorite films, as follows:

And books:

I thought it would be interesting to see how many of Obama’s choices ultimately end up on the Best Picture lineup and how many winners appear. He’s only been doing it since 2018 I just figured out. Before that, in 2017, it was books and music, not movies.

2019

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite+

2018

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Roma”

[Green Book not mentioned]