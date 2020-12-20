Refresh for winners.

Best Picture

Winner: Small Axe

Runner-up: Nomadland

New Generation: Radha Blank, THE 40-YEAR-OLD-VERSION. #LAFCA

Best Director

Winner: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Runner-up: Steve McQueen, SMALL AXE.

Best Actress

Winner: Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.

Runner-up: Viola Davis, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.

Best Actor

Winner: Chadwick Boseman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.

Runner-up: Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL.

Best Documentary

Winner: Time

Runner-up: Collective

Best Screenplay

Winner: Emerald Fennell, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.

Runner-up Eliza Hittman, NEVER REALLY SOMETIMES ALWAYS.

Animated Feature

Best Animation, Winner: WOLFWALKERS.

Best Animation, Runner-up: SOUL.

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI.

Best Supporting Actress, Runner-up: Amanda Seyfried, MANK.

Best Editing, Winner: Yorgos Lamprinos, THE FATHER.

Best Editing, Runner-up: Gabriel Rhodes, TIME.

Best Production Design: Best Production Design, Winner: Donald Graham Burt, MANK.

Best Production Design, Runner-Up: Sergey Ivanov, BEANPOLE.

Best Supporting Actor: Best Supporting Actor,

Glynn Turman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Runner-up: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL. (Runner-up)

Best Music/Score: Soul

Lovers Rock (Runner-up)

Best Cinematography: Small Axe

Nomadland (Runner-up)