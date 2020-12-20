Refresh for winners.
Best Picture
Winner: Small Axe
Runner-up: Nomadland
New Generation: Radha Blank, THE 40-YEAR-OLD-VERSION. #LAFCA
Best Director
Winner: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Runner-up: Steve McQueen, SMALL AXE.
Best Actress
Winner: Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.
Runner-up: Viola Davis, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.
Best Actor
Winner: Chadwick Boseman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM.
Runner-up: Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL.
Best Documentary
Winner: Time
Runner-up: Collective
Best Screenplay
Winner: Emerald Fennell, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.
Runner-up Eliza Hittman, NEVER REALLY SOMETIMES ALWAYS.
Animated Feature
Best Animation, Winner: WOLFWALKERS.
Best Animation, Runner-up: SOUL.
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI.
Best Supporting Actress, Runner-up: Amanda Seyfried, MANK.
Best Editing, Winner: Yorgos Lamprinos, THE FATHER.
Best Editing, Runner-up: Gabriel Rhodes, TIME.
Best Production Design: Best Production Design, Winner: Donald Graham Burt, MANK.
Best Production Design, Runner-Up: Sergey Ivanov, BEANPOLE.
Best Supporting Actor: Best Supporting Actor,
Glynn Turman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Runner-up: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL. (Runner-up)
Best Music/Score: Soul
Lovers Rock (Runner-up)
Best Cinematography: Small Axe
Nomadland (Runner-up)