Best Picture
- Da 5 Bloods
- First Cow
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Father
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
- David Fincher – Mank
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Florian Zeller – The Father
- Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Best Actor
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Best Actress
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Supporting Actor
- Bill Burr – The King of Staten Island
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actress
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Acting Ensemble
- Da 5 Bloods
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- One Night In Miami
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Scoob!
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round
- Bacurau
- Collective
- I’m No Longer Here
- The Platform
Best Documentary
- Collective
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Social Dilemma
- Time
- You Cannot Kill David Arquette
Best Screenplay
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Mank
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Song
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik (My Hometown) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Just Sing – Trolls World Tour
- Rocket to the Moon – Over the Moon
- Speak Now – One Night In Miami
- The Plan – Tenet
Best Score
- Emile Mosseri – Minari
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul
Best Cinematography
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Tenet
Best Editing
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Tenet
- The Father
- The Invisible Man
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
- Da 5 Bloods
- Emma.
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Personal History of David Copperfield