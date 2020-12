The Chicago Film Critics Awards, as follows:

BEST PICTURE: Nomadland

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Nomadland by Chloé Zhao

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Dick Johnson is Dead

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Another Round

BEST ART DIRECTION: Mank

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Emma., Alexandra Byrne

BEST EDITING: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Soul, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: The Invisible Man

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman