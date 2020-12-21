This week, Joey, Megan, and Clarence gather ’round the Water Cooler to exchange virtual Xmas gifts. Plus, we each reveal our pick for the show you must watch before 2020 ends.

Xmas 2020 is finally upon us. We’ve made our lists and checked them twice. Given that we all proclaim ourselves more nice than naughty, we’re exchanging virtual Xmas gifts around the Water Cooler. But first, we each reveal our selections on the shows we think you should watch before the end of the year. We know you all have them. We have 16 of them. They’re shows that may not have made it to the top of your list during the year, but they’re vital and influential shows that you should consider before making your best of 2020 television list.

Speaking of which, next week we’ll be back with our final podcast of 2020! And that will be our official Best of 2020 TV lists. Be sure to watch Awards Daily TV throughout the next week as other AD TV writers provide their own takes on the best television 2020 had to offer.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

