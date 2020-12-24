Okay, so 2020 was pretty rough, like too rough to even joke about. As we come close to the end of this year, 2020, which is exactly 20 years after the first Oscar ceremony I covered (2000!) it’s a good time to have a giveaway. Your haiku doesn’t have to be the best one – we’ll likely be choosing at random one or two recipients for a $50 gift card

A haiku ideally has three lines – complete lines of thought that may or may not relate to each other. They do not have to rhyme – in fact they rarely do.

Line one — 5 syllables

Line two — 7 syllables

Line three — 5 syllables

I’ll start and you can add yours in the comments. You can also enter this contest just by leaving a message about awards season – which film you’d like to see do well.

Oh 2020

Is that all you got for me?

I will pay you back

2021

Forget everything you saw

Hope springs eternal

Pieces of woman

A promising young woman

And I’m your woman

Your turn!