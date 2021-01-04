I have been writing lately of what they call in evolutionary terms a “bottleneck.” That is when a species finds itself in a place where it can no longer adapt or diversify. In the natural world this is usually the beginning of the end for that species as it’s much easier larger groups with the same genetic makeup are more vulnerable to extinction than those with genetic diversity. Entertainment on the left, it seems to me, has bottlenecked in that it has become so tightly controlled and policed for hints of anything that might offend any marginalized group. The Oscars, and movies in general that are not of the blockbuster kind, all speaks to a very singular mindset – it’s the most vocal mindset online, perhaps, but one that doesn’t represent anything like vast factions in this country.

I already wrote about the Daily Wire a while back but now they’ve made good on their promise to start distributing actual movies. We all know there are movies that don’t get picked up by Hollywood distributors because they are deemed “problematic.” We know that films that glorify our utopian vision for our lives tend to do better in this climate. But unfortunately the best art can’t do that and remain provocative. Art must push and poke and prod at humanity, otherwise what is the point? Then you are really just attending a kind of fundamentalist revival that always confirms for you what you already believe.

Either which way, Deadline reports that the first trailer has dropped for Run Hide Fight – and honestly, this is the kind of movie I could find on streaming and would immediately watch but also one that probably is “verboten” to discuss online. I guess because it appears to back up the conservative idea about mass shootings – that we should fight back rather than ban assault weapons. If the film community can barely handle Hillbilly Elegy, which removed politics entirely but was still somehow about politics to film critics, you can imagine how they might handle this.

Daily Wire is getting into the production, development and distribution game, which means a broader offerings overall for people who don’t necessarily always want to be sold a singular view of what life should be like, which is where so much of films – especially those in the Oscar race — find themselves. This has probably always been true, it’s just that what defines what life should be like has become much more insular.

What I hope doesn’t happen is that actors and artists involved in these films are chased and harassed online so that it damages their careers to get work. I feel pretty sure that is what will happen to some extent, but I’m holding out hope that it won’t. Competition is healthy in all things, especially art.

Here is the trailer – this movie is right up my street – not necessarily politically but a gun toting female hero saving the day? I’m into it: