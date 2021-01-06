Tara Miele’s Wander Darkly tells the story of a young couple (Sienna Miller and Diego Luna) struggling in every sense of the word. They’re adjusting to life as new parents and adjusting to the impact that new life has on their tenuous romantic relationship. A car accident causes the couple to refocus their attentions on each other in attempts to find peace between them.

Director Miele based the film on personal events where she and her husband experienced similar difficulties – and a near-fatal car accident.

“I think it’s so interesting how we can have one moment in our life happen, and we never let go of it. It lives every moment forever. You know, we’re just constantly revisiting it and taking in that wound. I think it’s quite cathartic as a filmmaker to dive into a movie that kind of heals you or teaches you. You come out the other side of it, for sure, a different person. Wander Darkly was really that for me, for sure.”

In this clip from the film, Miller and Luna discuss the details of her funeral while she finds the right dress to be buried in.

Wander Darkly is available on DVD and Blu-Ray on 2/9.