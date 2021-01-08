In the last gasp of the 2020/2021 Oscar year, there are four films being released, and three of them will likely enter the Oscar race strong. It is a year of not just Black directors telling Black stories but Black female directors telling Black stories. And yes, it sounds strange to categorize because we’re ideally moving to a place where it would not have to be singled out or noticed at all because it would just be how things are. I don’t know if we’re there yet, but since this was the year the Academy made the decision to force inclusion both in narrative films and behind the scenes, it’s worth pointing out the abundance of inclusive productions this year and how many of them are among the best of the year.

Da 5 Bloods – Written and Directed by Spike Lee

One Night in Miami – Written by Kemp Powers, Directed by Regina King

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Written by August Wilson, Directed by George C. Wolfe

Miss Juneteenth – Written and Directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples

Antebellum co-written, co-directed by Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Adapted Screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks, Directed by Lee Daniels

Judas and the Black Messiah – Co-written by Will Berson, Co-written and Directed by Shaka King

American Skin – Written and Directed by Nate Parker

Soul – Co-directed by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, co-written by Docter, Powers & Mike Jones

Worthy of note:

Small Axe – Written and Directed by Steve McQueen but is eligible for the Emmys, not the Oscars

The only one not directed by a Black director is Malcolm & Marie, which is written and directed by Sam Levinson. Otherwise, these are written, co-written and directed by Black filmmakers. Anyone covering the race would be remiss not to notice this wave, or new wave, that’s been happening in American film for a few years now.

Of these films, the strongest contenders for the Oscars, at least right now (I am screening Malcolm & Marie later today) are One Night in Miami, Ma Rainey, United States vs. Billie Holiday and Judas and the Black Messiah. All of these films are potentially Best Picture nominees. When trying to suss out what will get in you are looking for one strong anchor – either a beloved name or well known name or a strong performance, or even a film about a subject people can relate to.

With Judas, it’s about the death of the famous Black Panther murder Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). That makes it timely to 2020, but also it’s strong across the board with performances, directing, production design, cinematography, etc. The same goes for United States vs. Billie Holiday. Not only does it feature a central performance which is a likely Best Actress contender, Andra Day, but it is about a beloved historical figure – someone whose songs have played a role in defining many of the lives of boomers and the generation right after. Now, the younger generations will be introduced to Billie Holiday and why she was such an important voice.

Telling the history of the Black experience in America from the voices of Black artists is a unique opportunity for those who might not know some of these stories or people. Or only know them through the perspective of White storytellers. They aren’t history lessons, they are perspective shifts. Obviously Hollywood is not ready to fully open its arms to Nate Parker for reasons that don’t need to be gone over again but regardless, his is a powerful up and coming voice in American film and his work will stand on its own in the years to come.

Figuring out how this year’s race is going to go will depend largely on which of these films resonate with voters. But I think it’s safe to say that, due to how things have gone down this year, the Academy is likely going to break many records with nominations across the board.

In terms of figuring out which films are most accessible – probably Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is going to feature prominently, not just because of the two central performances but its overall vibe is, I think, going to appeal to voters. The two strongest besides that in terms of overall story are probably Judas and the Black Messiah and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Both of these films are personal, visceral and devastating. They both send powerful messages for today’s audiences that make them relevant to right now. And I think Regina King’s popularity among actors helps One Night in Miami, especially with actors.

This isn’t the whole story of 2020, but it’s definitely worth singling out as we head into the thick of the season.

The big question in the coming weeks is what the Golden Globes are going to do to shift the race. Either there will be surprises or it will continue to go the way we all seem to think it will go — with no one having any clue either way.

Right now it looks like if you predicted anything other than films directed by and starring white people, especially white men, you would do pretty well as a general rule. But again, we have to just think about what the best films and performances are with part of our focus on the important push for inclusivity and how that will play into the choices made.

To put it another way, the default in a white majority country and white majority Oscars is always going to be people drawn to stories about people like them, experiences they can relate to. In the past, Oscar voters tended towards only the Black stories that had good white characters in them because that made a lot of people feel better to watch them. That remains true today, in that feeling shame and guilt can only take you so far.

But there has been a significant shift in the white community, on the left at least. It’s probably going to be one of the typically controversial things to say but I’ll say it anyway (blame me, not the other members of this site, please) — for white Americans, fighting racism, or championing antiracism, has taken a prominent place in defining the meaning of their lives. This was analyzed closely at this site, how white millennials without religious upbringings are gravitating more and more towards identifying antiracism as their new religion — in the same way that religious people have found that supporting antiracist causes to be a important way to express the ideals of their religion. You can read up on it and see if I summarized it correctly.

Not to go on and on about it but just to say that the old pattern of what kinds of Black stories are universal among a majority white country or majority white Academy might be shifting ever so slightly. It used to be, as long as white people aren’t blamed the movie should do fine. Like, 12 Years a Slave had the one nice white guy. Like, Moonlight wasn’t overtly about racism. Like The Help, Driving Miss Daisy and Green Book had nice white people in them. Whereas movies like Do the Right Thing or Fruitvale Station did not.

Trump’s rise really changed all of that. Anyone who knows my general thinking on the arc of our society on the left is that, during Obama’s rise and during his administration, many felt that we had built a kind of inclusive utopia that was about everyone’s equal rights, not offending anyone or marginalizing them, etc. When Trump rose to power he was like the Devil coming to Salem. It stoked fear and episodes of mass hysteria. It changed the Oscars, it changed everything. Thus, you could have movies like BlacKkKlansman and Get Out nominated for Best Picture. That was a notable shift from the Academy’s past with regard to Black stories about race.

And finally, it is worth noting that in the wake of the insurgent attack on the US Capitol, the sentiment will likely shift further in this direction, at least in the short run. I keep getting asked that question by Oscarwatchers – how this will play into the Oscars? Well, it will intensify what was already in play with Trump. The Oscars are still a ways away. We don’t know what is yet in store for our country when Biden becomes president. We do not even know if there will be some level of Civil War. It sure feels like it.

So if you’re asking me what I honestly think about these movies – I think they will do a lot better because each of them in their own way describes a lot of what the left is going through right now. The Oscars have not and will not be extending their arms to anyone outside of our ideological bubble at the moment or any time in the foreseeable future.

Given all of these sensitive circumstances, here is how I see it going.

Predictions

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland

Mank

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

One Night in Miami

Minari

Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Judas and the Black Messiah

Strong contenders:

Promising Young Woman

On the Rocks

Let Them All Talk

Hillbilly Elegy

The Outpost

Tenet

Sound of Metal

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Rod Lurie, The Outpost

Christopher Nolan, Tenet

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Gary Oldman, Mank

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

Strong contenders

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Steven Yeun, Minari

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Strong contenders:

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Sophia Loren, A Life Ahead

Meryl Streep, Let Them All Talk

Clare Dunne, Herself

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Daniel Kaluuya, Jedas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Arliss Howard, Mank

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Next tier

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Next tier

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Next tier

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, Eliza Hittman

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Emma

Judas and the Black Messiah

Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Kirk Baxter, Mank

William Goldenberg, News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

The Outpost, Michael Duthie

Production Design

Mank

Emma

Tenet

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Prom

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Costumes

Mank

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Midnight Sky

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7