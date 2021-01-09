Here are the results of the National Society of Film Critics:
BEST ACTRESS:
*1. Frances McDormand (Nomadland) – 46 points
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – 33
- Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) – 29
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
*1. Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) – 47
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank) – 40
- Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) – 33
BEST ACTOR:
*1. Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) – 52
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – 47
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) – 32
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
*1. Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) – 53
- Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – 36
- Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods) – 35
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
*1. Nomadland (Joshua James Richards) – 47
- Lovers Rock (Shabier Kirchner) – 41
- Vitalina Varela (Leonardo Simões) – 34
BEST SCREENPLAY:
*1. Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Eliza Hittman) – 38
- First Cow (Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt) – 35
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Charlie Kaufman) – 29
BEST PICTURE:
*1. Nomadland – 52
- First Cow – 50
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always — 41
BEST DIRECTOR:
*1. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – 58
- Steve McQueen (Small Axe) – 41
- Kelly Reichardt (First Cow) – 30
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM:
*1. Collective – 38
- Beanpole and Bacurau – tied at 36
BEST NONFICTION FILM:
*1. Time – 46
- City Hall — 28
- Collective – 22