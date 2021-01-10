FILM WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Old Guard (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

SERIES WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES

Vikings (History)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – 2

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Ewan McGregor

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Margot Robbie

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – 2

Best Action Movie

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Delroy Lindo

Freaky (Universal) – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Vince Vaughn

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON) – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Andy Samberg

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Cristin Milioti

Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount) – 1

Best Villain in a Movie – Jim Carrey

Soul (Disney+) – 3

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie – Jamie Foxx

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie – Tina Fey

Best Animated Movie

The Hunt (Universal) – 1

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Betty Gilpin

The Invisible Man (Universal) – 2

Best Horror Movie

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Elisabeth Moss

The Old Guard (Netflix) – 1

Best Superhero Movie

WINNERS BY SERIES FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

9-1-1 (Fox) – 1

Best Actress in an Action Series – Angela Bassett

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – 2

Best Animated Series

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series – Will Arnett

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) – 1

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series – Kaley Cuoco

Lovecraft Country (HBO) – 2

Best Horror Series

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Jurnee Smollett

Snowpiercer (TNT) – 1

Best Actor in an Action Series – Daveed Diggs

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) – 1

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Patrick Stewart

Supernatural (The CW) – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Jensen Ackles

The Boys (Amazon) – 4

Best Superhero Series

Best Actor in a Superhero Series – Antony Starr

Best Actress in a Superhero Series – Aya Cash

Best Villain in a Series – Antony Starr

The Mandalorian (Disney+) – 1

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Vikings (History) – 1

Best Action Series

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – 1

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Natasia Demetriou

WINNERS BY NETWORK/STUDIO FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

Netflix – 5

Amazon – 4

Disney+ – 4

Universal – 4

HBO / HBO Max – 3

Hulu – 3

NEON – 3

Warner Bros. – 2

CBS All Access – 1

Fox – 1

FX – 1

History – 1

Paramount – 1

The CW – 1

TNT – 1

Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez Hosted The CW Broadcast Special

(Los Angeles – January 10, 2021) – Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards during a special presentation broadcast on The CW. Produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, the ceremony was hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith andactress/writer Dani Fernandez, and honored the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com starting tomorrow.

Hulu and NEON’s “Palm Springs” and Disney+’s “Soul” led the film winners, each earning three trophies. “Palm Springs” was recognized for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Andy Samberg), and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Cristin Milioti). “Soul” earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie (Jamie Foxx) and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie (Tina Fey).

In the series categories, Amazon’s “The Boys” took home the most awards, earning a total of four including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series (Antony Starr), Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Aya Cash), and Best Villain in a Series (Antony Starr). Starr was the only actor to take home multiple awards for his work.

With wins in both the film and series categories, Netflix led the studio/network count with a total of five.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy Award to the “Star Trek” franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart, and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green were on-hand to accept this special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Follow the Critics Choice Super Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoice and #SuperAwards.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

About The CW

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK, a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, launched in 2006. The CW is a multiplatform network that broadcasts a six-night 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday and streams its ad-supported content, free, without login or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW app which is available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers beloved limited-run series, as well as past seasons of recent fan-favorite television shows. For more information about the network and its programming, visitwww.cwtvpr.com.

CONTACTS:

SLATE PR

Andy Gelb / Elyse Weissman

andy@slate-pr.com / elyse@slate-pr.com

The CW Network

Nate Kirtman / Jodi Karp

818-977-5993 / 818-977-2609

nate.kirtman@cwtv.com / jodi.karp@cwtv.com