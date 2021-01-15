As we speak, the Hollywood Foreign Press are filling out their ballots. They have until the end of January to vote on which films they believe are the best of the year. That means, in these next two weeks publicists will have to get to them somehow, through a global pandemic and a country at war with itself, to make sure their clients are remembered.

I’ve been doing this for quite some time, over two decades now, and the only thing that has really changed is that the Golden Globes used to be mostly laughed off by celebrities, many of whom did not attend in the earlier days but as competition became more fierce they were obligated to attend, making it quite the celebrity affair. The other way it’s changed is that the Twitter entity became aware of the Golden Globes in so much as they are part of the industry carefully watched and studied to see if any racism or sexism spills forth. Both of these charges are odd given the Globes’ evenly balanced male to female ration and given that voters hail from all over the world and are hardly the straight white male demo usually under fire.

But that’s how it is. When you have a hammer everything looks like a nail. Thus, last year they were taken to task because no women directors had been chosen, even though the Globes history nominating women in the directing category is probably better than either the Oscars (for sure) or the DGA (probably). They nominated Barbra Streisand twice, Kathryn Bigelow twice and Ava DuVernay once. Of these, only Bigelow received a single Best Director nomination at the Oscars. Both also nominated Jane Campion for The Piano and Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation.

Facts don’t really matter with the outrage machine on Twitter. They see something and they react to it in real time. Anyone who uses Twitter is guilty of this, especially me. It ignites the fight or flight response. Any time given to take a breath and think about it means you probably would not respond that way. But Twitter is built to exploit that response every second of every day. We’d all be advised not to take it too seriously, least of all the HFPA – but all of Hollywood.

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes voting demographic hasn’t changed all that much. There are about 90 members or so. They vote for only five Best Picture, Drama and Musical/Comedy. For Director and Screenplay there are only five slots. That means an eye on those categories is always a pretty good idea.

Let’s take a quick look at Best Picture, Drama in the era of the expanded ballot to see how many of them made it in:

*Not ultimately nominated

2009

The Hurt Locker+

Inglourious Basterds

Precious

Up in the Air

2010

The Social Network

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The King’s Speech+

2011

The Descendants

The Help

Hugo

The Ides of March*

Moneyball

War Horse

2012

Argo+

Django Unchained

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Zero Dark Thirty

2013

12 Years a Slave+

Captain Phillips

Gravity

Philomena

Rush*

2014

Boyhood

Foxcatcher*

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

2015

The Revenant

Carol*

Mad Max: Fury Road

Room

Spotlight

2016

Moonlight+

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

2017

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water+

2018

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk*

A Star is Born

2019

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes*

*Parasite+ in Foreign Language

Musical/Comedy is a shorter list.

2009 – 0/5

2010 – 1/5 – The Kids Are All Right

2011 – 2/5 – The Artist+, Midnight in Paris

2012 – 2/5 – Les Miserables, Silver Linings Playbook

2013 – 4/5 – American Hustle, Her, Nebraska, Wolf of Wall Street

2014 – 2/5 – Grand Budapest Hotel, Birdman+

2015 – 2/5 – The Martian, The Big Short

2016 – 1/5 – La La Land

2017 – 2/5 – Lady Bird, Get Out

2018 – 3/5 – Green Book+, The Favourite, Vice

2019 – 2/5 – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit

So in the era of the expanded ballot, every winner in each category of Best Picture went on to at least get a Best Picture nomination except 2009’s The Hangover. That’s a pretty solid stat, I’d say, since a lot of times the Musical/Comedy category is not that much of a predictor of Best Picture. But I’d say whatever is winning there is likely to be nominated this year.

Over at The Wrap my pal Steve has laid out how he thinks the race is going to go. He might be right that Best Picture is down to Nomadland vs. The Trial of the Chicago 7. You have to admit, the latter might have more pull with the Golden Globes, setting up for a power seat heading into the Oscars. I’m not 100% sold on that being the winner but I’m willing to stay open to the possibility. Right now I have to figure Nomadland will have the momentum unless they split Picture and Director, which would make sense in any other year but this one. Going for it – it’s a movie full of actors and mostly a crowdpleaser. It speaks to the moment for sure, and will likely speak to many in the Academy who remember their own protest days of the 1960s, aka the boomers.

I don’t know how the Oscars will go. I think we’re either in for a predictable year (Nomadland) or an unpredictable year (something else). All too often I get an idea in my head that tells me something can’t win (like Parasite last year) and sometimes it’s better for me to lay low and not talk myself into something but that something this year would be voters might be more inclined towards films with more inclusive casts than either Nomadland or Chicago 7, especially in a year where there are so many of them. There’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, there’s Minari. Who knows whether that will matter or not. We’ll just have to see how it goes. I promise not to talk myself into anything, especially in such an unpredictable year. Let’s see where things go.

For the Golden Globes, I am thinking Best Picture Drama might go this way:

Nomadland

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

News of the World

The Father

Those five seem to be the best bet to me, just thinking about these voters and what they respond to. That’s Searchlight Netflix, Netflix, Universal, Lionsgate.

That’s how I see it at the moment. But there are other potential films that could pop up, like The United States vs. Billie Holiday. They liked Precious and Lee Daniels and might go for his film again. As you can see, Twitter pressured them into putting Promising Young Woman into Drama which means it may or may not get in the very competitive category. There’s always the chance they might go for something outside the status quo, like The Maurianian or Judas and the Black Messiah or Sound of Metal.

Moving over to Musical/Comedy it gets a little easier:

Hamilton

The Prom

On the Rocks

Palms Springs

Borat

But I could also see:

Emma

Let Them All Talk

David Copperfield

Hamilton seems like it just swallow up the Golden Globes in the Musical/Comedy section. It will be either that or The Prom but Hamilton is Hamilton and if they’re judging it how do they say no to it?

I mean…it’s just such a thing.

Okay let’s do the Oscars now.

The Best Picture race for the Oscars is tabulated differently than any other ballot except the Producers Guild, which also implements a preferential ballot style for counting. What this means is that for nominations you’re looking for passion. When it comes to winners you’re looking for general likability. Love and like but not hate. Hate is okay when it comes to nominations – you just have to find a film that might get 100 or so number one votes and then a healthy amount of number two and three votes.

When I am thinking about Best Picture I always think about which groups in the Academy might get those number one votes. When I think of Nomadland it’s a no-brainer. That film will hit across all markers. Actors, writers, directors, etc. When I think about Chicago 7 I think about Anne Thompson’s “Steakeaters” – older white boomers and actors. When I think about Mank I think about the directors who will be dazzled by the intricacy and depth of it. I do not, at this moment, trust the “buzz” I hear from people like Scott Feinberg or Steve Pond. They talk to Academy members, it’s true, but those don’t always amount to being able to be applied to a large group of people. They might but one or two or three or four isn’t much of a sample size. But you should keep that in mind if you depend on that kind of thing. I never have, not until we get closer to voting. It is, in practice, always better to think of a yes rather than a no, especially in a year such as this with such a prestigious director as Fincher. But Mank is a tough nut and isn’t a movie that can be fully appreciated on one viewing.

Voters in general like movies that glide over them. But remember it doesn’t have to be well liked broadly, it has to earn number one votes, which a film like that might.

Films that will be broadly liked are probably easy calls, like Minari. The “steak eaters” might also go for News of the World maybe, along with The Father and Judas and the Black Messiah. Regina King is incredibly popular in the industry and it’s possible that popularity could earn her film, One Night in Miami, 100 or so number one votes. Promising Young Woman will likely attract younger voters, anyone who has Me Too on the mind specifically, which will likely be a healthy amount of voters. They will also be trying really hard to be inclusive so they’ll be paying the closest attention to films by women and POC.

Younger voters might also plug into Malcolm & Marie. There is also the question of whether Pixar’s Soul can make the leap into Best Picture finally, the argument being it’s such a weak year that voters might go for it. You’d just need the Disney mafia to go for it and 100 votes might put it in. It is quite well liked.

Once the Globes announce their nominations we’ll have a much better idea if we’re on the right track or not.

Predictions

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

News of the World

Minari

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Strong contenders:

Sound of Metal

Malcolm & Marie

Longer shots:

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

On the Rocks

The Mauritanian

Soul

Ammonite

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Gary Oldman, Mank

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

Strong contenders

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Steven Yeun, Minari

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Strong contenders:

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Longer shots:

Sophia Loren, A Life Ahead

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Daniel Kaluuya, Jedas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Arliss Howard, Mank

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Strong contenders

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Strong Contenders

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Next tier

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, Eliza Hittman

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

News of the World

Malcolm & Marie

The Outpost

Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Kirk Baxter, Mank

William Goldenberg, News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

The Outpost, Michael Duthie

Production Design

Mank

Emma

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Outpost

The Prom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costumes

Mank

David Copperfield

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Midnight Sky

Friends, your guess is as good as mine at this point. Let me know what you’re predicting in the comments.