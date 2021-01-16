2020 IDA Documentary Awards Winners

Best Feature

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors and Producers: Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

Doc is Exec produced by Barack and Michelle Obama so it’s likely got momentum heading into the race.

Best Director

Garrett Bradley (Time. USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times)

Best Short

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (USA / Netflix. Director and Producer: Matthew Killip)

Best Curated Series

American Experience (USA / PBS. Executive Producers: Susan Bellows and Mark Samels)

Best Episodic Series

Last Chance U (USA / Netflix. Director and Executive Producer: Greg Whiteley. Executive Producers: Joe LaBracio, James D. Stern, Lucas Smith, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (USA / HBO. Directors and Executive Producers: Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Joshua Bennett, Jeff Dupre. Executive Producers: John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)

Best Short Form Series

POV Shorts (USA / PBS. Producer: Opal H. Bennett. Executive Producers: Justine Nagan, Chris White)

Best Audio Documentary

Somebody (USA / Topic Studios, The Intercept, the Invisible Institute, and iHeartRadio, in association with Tenderfoot TV. Reporters and Producers: Alison Flowers, Bill Healy and Sarah Geis. Host: Shapearl Wells. Reporters: Sam Stecklow, Annie Nguyen, Kahari Blackburn, Rajiv Sinclair, Henri Adams, Matilda Vojak, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Frances McDonald, Diana Akmajian, Andrew Fan and Maddie Anderson. Associate Producer: Ellen Glover. Executive Producers: Jamie Kalven, Maria Zuckerman, Christy Gressman, Leital Molad)

Best Music Documentary

Universe (USA. Directors: Sam Osborn and Nicholas Capezzera. Producers: Esther Dere and Leah Natasha Thomas)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

People Like Me (USA / University of California Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Marrok Sedgwick, Co-Editor: Jackson Patrick-Sternin)

Best Cinematography

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania. Cinematographer: Viacheslav Tsvietkov)

Best Editing

Dick Johnson Is Dead (USA / Netflix. Editor: Nels Bangerter)

Best Music Score

My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Composer: Kevin Smuts)

Best Writing

Dick Johnson is Dead (USA / Netflix. Writers: Nels Bangerter and Kirsten Johnson)

Pare Lorentz Award

My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed. Producer: Craig Foster)

Honorable Mention: Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

ABC News VideoSource Award

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

20 20 IDA Documentary Awards Honorary Awards

Amicus Award: Regina S. Scully [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]

Career Achievement Award: Sam Pollard [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]

Courage Under Fire Award: David France, Olga Baranova, David Isteev and the filmmakers and activists from Welcome to Chechnya[Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]

Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award: Garrett Bradley (Time) [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]

Pioneer Award: Firelight Media [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]

Truth to Power Award: Maria Ressa and Rappler [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]