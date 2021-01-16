2020 IDA Documentary Awards Winners
Best Feature
Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors and Producers: Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)
Doc is Exec produced by Barack and Michelle Obama so it’s likely got momentum heading into the race.
Best Director
Garrett Bradley (Time. USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times)
Best Short
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (USA / Netflix. Director and Producer: Matthew Killip)
Best Curated Series
American Experience (USA / PBS. Executive Producers: Susan Bellows and Mark Samels)
Best Episodic Series
Last Chance U (USA / Netflix. Director and Executive Producer: Greg Whiteley. Executive Producers: Joe LaBracio, James D. Stern, Lucas Smith, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard)
Best Multi-Part Documentary
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (USA / HBO. Directors and Executive Producers: Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Joshua Bennett, Jeff Dupre. Executive Producers: John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)
Best Short Form Series
POV Shorts (USA / PBS. Producer: Opal H. Bennett. Executive Producers: Justine Nagan, Chris White)
Best Audio Documentary
Somebody (USA / Topic Studios, The Intercept, the Invisible Institute, and iHeartRadio, in association with Tenderfoot TV. Reporters and Producers: Alison Flowers, Bill Healy and Sarah Geis. Host: Shapearl Wells. Reporters: Sam Stecklow, Annie Nguyen, Kahari Blackburn, Rajiv Sinclair, Henri Adams, Matilda Vojak, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Frances McDonald, Diana Akmajian, Andrew Fan and Maddie Anderson. Associate Producer: Ellen Glover. Executive Producers: Jamie Kalven, Maria Zuckerman, Christy Gressman, Leital Molad)
Best Music Documentary
Universe (USA. Directors: Sam Osborn and Nicholas Capezzera. Producers: Esther Dere and Leah Natasha Thomas)
David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award
People Like Me (USA / University of California Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Marrok Sedgwick, Co-Editor: Jackson Patrick-Sternin)
Best Cinematography
The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania. Cinematographer: Viacheslav Tsvietkov)
Best Editing
Dick Johnson Is Dead (USA / Netflix. Editor: Nels Bangerter)
Best Music Score
My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Composer: Kevin Smuts)
Best Writing
Dick Johnson is Dead (USA / Netflix. Writers: Nels Bangerter and Kirsten Johnson)
Pare Lorentz Award
My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed. Producer: Craig Foster)
Honorable Mention: Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)
ABC News VideoSource Award
Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)
2020 IDA Documentary Awards Honorary Awards
Amicus Award: Regina S. Scully [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]
Career Achievement Award: Sam Pollard [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]
Courage Under Fire Award: David France, Olga Baranova, David Isteev and the filmmakers and activists from Welcome to Chechnya[Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]
Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award: Garrett Bradley (Time) [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]
Pioneer Award: Firelight Media [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]
Truth to Power Award: Maria Ressa and Rappler [Photo / Bio / IDA Conversation]