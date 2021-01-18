Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser watch Anthony Caldarella’s What’s Up, Scarlet?, Uggie’s breakthrough film from 2005.

Screw the Babadook. Is Uggie secretly an LGBTQ icon?

After watching 2005’s What’s Up, Scarlet?, Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser discuss and debate Uggie’s breakthrough film, which has an LGBTQ undercurrent in it as well as a scandalous scene of Uggie humping a man’s leg.

Plus, what classic (human) actor would you compare Uggie to?

All this and more in Episode 2 of Consider Uggie, tracking the filmography and cultural impact of Uggie the dog.

Listen here.