The Water Cooler Gang tackles the Critics Choice nominations in the television categories. Plus, we review the first post-Avengers television series WandaVision.

The 2021 Critics Choice nominations were announced today. Traditionally, they contain a general sense of potential frontrunners for the upcoming Emmy race. While the Critics Choice did recognize Ozark, Mrs. America, and Schitt’s Creek, they also both showered affection on and snubbed some new series. Will the Television Academy similarly double-down on The Crown season four? Will they also wholly embrace Lovecraft Country or Perry Mason? We dive into the nominations and forecast how they potentially reflect the upcoming awards landscape.

But first, Disney+’s WandaVision heralds the new direction in Marvel’s television fortunes under the guidance of mega producer Kevin Feige. Does WandaVision and its slavish devotion to classic sitcoms work for Marvel neophytes? Or does it roll out its secret too slowly for general audiences? Clarence (avid Marvel fan) takes on the series with Joey and Megan (Marvel agnostics).

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

