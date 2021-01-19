The Academy has hired Fernando Garcia to work with members, oversee process of submissions and will also work with the Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity to “heighten awareness of diverse filmmakers worldwide who meet membership criteria.”

I thought occurred to me last night that I will bet there are some filmmakers who will not follow these rules because they do not plan to submit their film for the Oscars. For some, that will honestly be a blessing in disguise as they know the Oscar gauntlet can often be a grueling, exhausting experience. Not in terms of anything to do with equity but just in terms of publicity and interviews, aka the “dog and pony show.”

There is also a quiet conversation going on in Hollywood for the past ten years as to what the Oscars even mean at all anymore. Who watches them, who watches the movies and what is the point. If they aren’t honoring films that include the public at large anymore, which they haven’t really done much in the past two decades, then it makes sense that they tinker with how they reflect the industry broadly.

The new requirements can be fitted like a gold sticker on all of their films to say that they covered their part of it. The members, however, will still be carefully watched to make sure all of their choices are up to code. And if they aren’t, Twitter will make them famous.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out. Here is the press release.