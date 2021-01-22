Hi friends, how are you all holding up in these times? Here we meet, once again, as we head towards the next phase in the Awards race: the Golden Globes.

It is a very surreal time, there is no doubt about it. Even though we ushered in Biden and Harris, and a good many people feel relieved about this, the problems that existed before on the left remain very much in place: suffocating cancel culture, self-censorship for survival’s sake, the threat of deplatforming looming across the board, and a need to continually prove yourself to a group of very judgmental, very discerning people. On the right is an entirely different set of problems that have only been amplified by post-election resentment and confusion, and widespread animosity and distrust toward anything that most of the media and Hollywood say is important.

Yeah, sounds like a lot of fun, eh? I bring this up because you should all know that this site — or at least my own writing on this site — is probably going to be poking that beast more often than not. The reason being, who can live like this? The answer: only a select few.

Thus, I am sure I will be angering a good many on this site in what I cover, whom I listen to, what I tweet – I am always on the lookout for those brave enough on either side to push back against what is happening (if you don’t know what that this then this won’t mean anything to you) and thus, it makes me unlikely allies with people many of my readers here might regard as “problematic.”

Either which way, the Oscar race this year will have no choice but to respond to these new challenges across the board – and by that I don’t mean choosing films that are inclusive and diverse. But it does mean that things critics say and how bloggers cover the race, what they’re honest about and what they’re not, will be shaped by that a dynamic that can be described as fear.

There is not much that has changed since last time we met. Except that Malcolm & Marie – a daring film that was once thought to be a strong Best Actress vehicle by people like Anne Thompson – is now getting tumbled through the dryer on Film Twitter. They’re really mad about something and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what that is.

As in:

Film Twitter always has a “take” and this one seems to be “how dare this WHITE filmmaker (says the white critic) make a movie starring black actors at all, but then to go after a female film critic in the LA Times in a fit of rage about woke film criticism. Woke as in, a white woman going on and on about it, right?

It’s a multi-layered situation happening here with Malcolm & Marie, though not unforeseen. I texted a few people after seeing it and called this way before the reviews dropped. As a good friend of mine and a film director once told me, “this new set of rules and I are not going to get along very well.” That’s the thing, for some people they have no problem staying silent and slowly backing away, or even hopping aboard the train of outrage. But those of us who push back against it, and have been for a long while now, are in the path of that same outrage.

Viggo Mortensen new film Falling, which he wrote and directed, is about a married gay man trying to fix his relationship with his father. As another friend of mine said, “why not just put a bullseye on your back.” We already know that there is an unwritten rule that only black filmmakers should tell black stories, only gay filmmakers should tell gay stories – or act in them – but at the same time an ongoing complaint of white filmmakers who stay in their lane and make movies only about white people that they are lacking diversity. This has never really been settled. We just know that if a shitstorm erupts, it will catch like wildfire on Twitter and suddenly the film becomes radioactive as no one wants to align with it, or wear it as a badge of virtue. Right?

MALCOLM & MARIE is brilliant. @Zendaya and John David Washington deliver tour de force performances off the incredible screenplay and direction by Sam Levinson. I saw it last night and I’m still in awe. — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) January 17, 2021

Netflix must be looking at the Malcolm & Marie reviews and wondering “damn what if this means that we miss this Best Actress slot now for…another one of our Best Actress contenders” — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) January 22, 2021

Lol well of course MALCOLM & MARIE was going to divide critics. It’s about them. pic.twitter.com/mDQRedT7ON — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 22, 2021

Just saw MALCOLM & MARIE and, whew, ZENDAYA…holy shit. Such a raw, layered, completely uninhibited, career-defining performance. Goosebumps. — The Pigeon Pageant (@yosoymichael) January 17, 2021

It’s really hard to say how Oscar voters or SAG actors will respond to Malcolm & Marie? To me, the best part was the provocative rant against film critics and how our culture over all has strangled the life out of art. I think he (Sam Levinson) knew that he could not have a white character deliver that rant because the hate would be far more extreme. Here, there is at least one degree of separation between him and John David Washington so that might make some loathe to dig in the knives.

But Malcolm & Marie is also long and wonky, with just two characters talking to each other and might wear out many of the voters before they get to the end. For me, the rant he delivers is the best part of the movie — but overall I enjoyed watching these two actors for the duration.

I also agree with Steve Pond over at The Wrap who writes in his latest column that the number of films in the Best Picture slate could shrink down for the first time since they expanded (with an even 10 in 2009, 2010 and a random number between 5 and 10 from 2010 up until this year – they are going back to an even 10 in 2022).

Wonky Steve Pond is the best Steve Pond and he’s dug in real good this time. He has a method of trying to calculate how many films might be in for Best Picture this year and writes:

I’ve tallied critics’ lists using the Oscars system many times since the Academy instituted the variable wrinkle into its ranked-choice Best Picture voting in 2011 — and the years I haven’t done it myself, I’ve overseen similar Oscar-style tallies of the Critics Choice Awards ballots by that organization’s accountants. In all that time, the system has produced seven, eight, nine and even 10 nominees. It’s never produced five. But this time, my count only produced five. After a year in which theaters were closed and rules were changed to allow streaming premieres to qualify for film awards, support was so spread out that only the absolute minimum number of films got enough votes to be nominated. That’s not to say that the same thing will happen with Oscar voting — it’s reasonable to think that Academy members will be a bit more focused in their voting than film critics, who often pride themselves on being idiosyncratic and eclectic. But at the same time, the pandemic-era rules have caused big, obvious contenders to be pulled off the release schedule, and taken away the events where buzz would build and front runners would be christened and bolstered.

My own thoughts on this are that voters will feel exhausted by this entire year and a bit sad and resentful over how the Oscars are being handled overall. It’s just a sense I get from the few voices I’ve talked to such that I could see them filling out their ballots as minimally as possible and mainly with the same films. Thus, I could actually see this year turning out 5 or 6 or 7. We’ve only seen years with 8 or 9 and those were extremely competitive years.

This feels more like a year where five movies would be more than adequate to fill the slots. But will it go that way? Who knows.

That is why the Golden Globes and the National Board of Review, not to mention the Directors Guild, Producers Guild (where they have to put down ten) will be key in figuring out which films have all of the heat. If Steve is using the critics we know they are going to be probably much different from how the industry might vote.

We are still just making it up as we go along, but I really like Pond’s method of sussing out the bigger picture overall.

We still have all of February, all of March and almost all of April to go. Does it feel like the 9th circle of hell or are you enjoying it? Talk to me, Oscarwatchers. Don’t be shy.

Here are my predictions as it stands right now, given what we know and what we don’t know.

Predictions

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

One Night in Miami

Strong contenders:

Sound of Metal

Soul

Longer shots:

Malcolm & Marie

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

On the Rocks

The Mauritanian

Ammonite

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Gary Oldman, Mank

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Strong contenders

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Steven Yeun, Minari

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Strong contenders:

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Robin Wright, Land

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Longer shots:

Sophia Loren, A Life Ahead

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Arliss Howard, Mank

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Strong contenders

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Damian Bichir, Land

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Strong Contenders

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Next tier

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

News of the World

Malcolm & Marie

The Outpost

Editing

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Kirk Baxter, Mank

William Goldenberg, News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

The Outpost, Michael Duthie

Production Design

Mank

Mulan

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Outpost

The Prom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costumes

Mank

David Copperfield

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Midnight Sky