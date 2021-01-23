In general, I have mostly stopped posting critics list because we reached the phase where the winners are more or less the same but every so often one pops through that is different, so here you go.

Best Picture: Mank (Runner-up Minari)

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Best Director: Runner-Up: “Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man)

Best Actor: Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round, runner-up Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress: Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of Woman, (runner-up Amaia Aberasturi (Coven)

Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari, runner-up (Amanda Seyfried, Mank)

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah, Runner-up Frank Langella (Trial of Chicago 7)

Ensemble: Minari (runner-up Sound of Metal)

Original Screenplay: Possessor (runner-up Mank)

Adapted Screenplay: First Cow (runner-up The Father)

Animated Film: Wolfwalkers (runner-up Demon Slayer)

Foreign Language: Open Door (Albania), runner-up The Weeping Woman

Editing: Nomadland, runner-up Breasts

Cinematography: Mank, runner-up Nomadland

Score: Soul, runner-up Minari

Production Design: Mank, runner-up First Cow

Documentary Feature: Collective, runner-up A Thousand Cuts

Might as well post Houston while we’re here:

2020 Houston Film Critic Society Awards:

Best Picture: “Nomadland”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Original Screenplay: “Promising Young Woman”

Best Animated Feature: “Soul”

Best Cinematography: “Nomadland”

Best Documentary Feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Best Foreign Language Feature: “A Sun” (Taiwan)

Best Original Score: “Soul”

Best Original Song: “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

Best Visual Effects: “Tenet”

Best Stunt Coordination Team: “Tenet”

Best Movie Poster Art: “Da 5 Bloods”

Outstanding Cinematic Achievement: “Sound of Metal” (for its Immersive Sound Design)

Texas Independent Film Awards: To be announced on January 31