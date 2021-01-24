What a strange year this has been. According the AFI website (thank you to Will Mavity) the AFI will be announcing their top ten tomorrow. In an ordinary year they would be coming in early – and I guess it’s still early for the Oscar race.

They don’t always match up with the Oscars. Once there are a solid ten Best Picture nominees (starting next year) they will likely be closer to ultimate lineup.

Here is my best guess:

Nomadland

Minari

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Soul

The Sound of Metal

News of the World

But it could easily be one of these:

Judas and the Black Messiah

First Cow

Da 5 Bloods

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

The Father

AD Team Predictions

Clarence Moye:

The Father

First Cow

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Johnson:

Da 5 Bloods

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Soul

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ryan Adams:

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Marshall Flores:

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Trial of the Chicago Seven

Here is the history:

The history:

2019

1917

The Farewell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Special award: Parasite

8/9

Not named: Ford v. Ferrari

2018

BlackKklansman

Black Panther

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

A Star is Born

Special Award: Roma

6/8

Not named: Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice

2017

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Big Sick

The Florida Project

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

Not named: Phantom Thread (late breaker), Darkest Hour (if you follow Film Twitter you will know why).

2016

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Silence

Sully

Zootopia

Not named: Hidden Figures (late breaker), Lion (Weinstein could work miracles back then)

2015

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Carol

Inside Out

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Room

Spotlight

The Force Awakens

Straight Outta Compton

Not named: Brooklyn

2014

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Into the Woods

Nightcrawler

Selma

Unbroken

Whiplash

Not named: The Theory of Everything, The Grand Budapest Hotel

2013

12 Years a Slave

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Fruitvale Station

Gravity

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

Saving Mr. Banks

The Wolf of Wall Street

Not named: Dallas Buyers Club, Philomena

2012

Argo

Beasts of the Southern Wild

The Dark Knight Rises

Django Unchained

Les Miserables

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Moonrise Kingdom

Silver Linings Playbook

Zero Dark Thirty

Not named (not eligible): Amour

2011

Bridesmaids

The Descendants

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Help

Hugo

J. Edgar

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

The Tree of Life

War Horse

*The Artist – special citation

Not named: Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close

2010

127 Hours

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The Kids Are All Right

The Social Network

The Town

The Kids Are All Right

True Grit

Winter’s Bone

*The King’s Speech – special citation

Not named: Toy Story 3

2009

A Serious Man

A Single Man

Coraline

The Hangover

The Hurt Locker

The Messenger

Precious

Sugar

Up

Up in the Air