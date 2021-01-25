The 2021 Golden Globe nominations are nearly upon us. To prepare, the Water Cooler Gang plus Jalal Haddad kick off their 2-week coverage with the film categories.

The 2021 film awards season is about to kick it into high gear. Next week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces their 2021 Golden Globe nominations in categories covering film and television. We start our 2-week coverage with the film categories on this week’s podcast. What film will lead nominations? How big will Netflix’s nomination haul really get? Will Trial of the Chicago 7 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom dominate? And what about Mank? Will the brilliant ode to 1940s cinema and Citizen Kane resonate with HFPA voters? The Water Cooler Gang is joined by Jalal Haddad to dish the potential scenarios.

Be sure to check back with us next week as we cover the television races.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)