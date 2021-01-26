LOS ANGELES, Jan. X, 2021 – American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today that it has added a new TV category: Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special. “The ACE Board unanimously voted to add this category,” stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. “Great editing is a staple in all kinds of programming and the specific challenges and achievements that apply to variety, talk and sketch entertainment deserve to have a light shone on them at the Eddies. We’re delighted to recognize the editors in this new category at the show in April.” As announced earlier this year, ACE also added a new category in animation: Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical). ACE is now accepting submissions for both inaugural categories and all other categories through February 12, 2021 on the ACE website.

The 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards will be held on April 18, 2021. Exact plans for the ceremony are still to be determined but will likely be virtual in light of the pandemic.

A full list of categories for the ACE Eddie Awards follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical) ***New category this year***

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special ***New category this year***

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Three special awards will be handed out that evening including two Career Achievement honorees presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Honorary award recipients will be announced soon.

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards opened November 2, 2020 and close on February 12, 2021. Please note: TV and Feature Film eligibility dates are different this year. Television must have aired between November 2, 2019 – December 31, 2020 and feature films must be released between January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021. For more information or to submit for awards consideration visit the ACE web site.

Key dates for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards

November 2, 2020 Submissions Open

February 12, 2021 Submissions Close

February 19, 2021 Nomination Ballots Sent

March 8, 2021 Nomination Ballots Due

March 11, 2021 Nominations Announced

March 19, 2021 Final Ballots Sent

March 19-26, 2021 Online Blue-Ribbon Screenings

March 26, 2021 Final Ballots Due

April 18, 2021 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards Presented

About American Cinema Editors

AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic preeminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.

ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (an international editing festival), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (the annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 72nd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 13 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.