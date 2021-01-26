Jane Levy makes her job look ridiculously easy, but make no mistake, the role of Zoey Clarke is one of the most difficult in all of television. Playing the lovable coder who hears other people’s ‘heart songs,’ Levy must balance comedy, humor, romance, and profound grief. She sings, dances, and she can charm you and break your heart in a single scene—sometimes without uttering a single word. Levy’s performance is what anchors Zoey, and ultimately what makes it such a joy to watch. So yes, Jane Levy makes it all look easy, and that’s precisely why she really is Extraordinary.

Watch our complete interview with Jane Levy below:

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.