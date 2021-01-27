Today, Pablo Larraín unveiled a first look photo of Kristen Stewart as Diana in the upcoming film Spencer. The film tackles a pivotal Christmas at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It will be released in fall of 2021.

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria) is Princess Diana. Cast members joining Stewart include BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, The Party), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Prometheus).

SPENCER is directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda) and written by Steven Knight (Locke, Peaky Blindersand Academy Award nominee for Dirty Pretty Things). The film is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín (Jackie, A Fantastic Woman, Gloria) for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann, A Fantastic Woman) for Komplizen Film and BAFTA award winner and Academy award nominee Paul Webster (Anna Karenina, Atonement) for Shoebox Films.

‘SPENCER is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.’

– Kristen Stewart

‘We are extremely grateful for the support of our distributors worldwide, our partners and funders who have shown tremendous commitment to us in these extraordinary times. With Kristen Stewart, Steven Knight and the rest of our fantastic team both in front and behind the camera we are bringing SPENCER to the world. It is an independently produced film made for the big screen about an iconic woman’s own declaration of independence. We couldn’t be more excited!’

– Producers Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, Paul Webster, Pablo Larraín

Larraín’s creative team includes Director of Photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran (Academy award-winner for Little Women and Anna Karenina), Make Up and Hair Designer Wakana Yoshihara (Murder On The Orient Express, High Rise) and Guy Hendrix Dyas (Academy Award nominee for Passengers and Inception) is the Production Designer. Composing the original score is Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy Award nominee, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood (You Were Never Really Here, Phantom Thread).

Executive producers are Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman and Christina Zisa for NEON and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios.