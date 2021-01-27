Clarence speaks with Delroy Lindo, the award-winning star of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Early in his career, celebrated actor Delroy Lindo spent 10 years honing his craft on the stage. His first major recognition came with a Tony nomination for August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Upon returning to television and film in the early 1990s, Lindo’s supporting role in director Spike Lee’s landmark Malcolm X – and later Clockers – brought him the first of many film accolades.

But a new partnership with Lee in his newest film Da 5 Bloods appears poised to bring Lindo the greatest recognition of his legendary career. Lindo captivated with his incredible performance as Paul, a Trump-loving Vietnam vet. Viewers and critics alike widely acclaimed Lindo’s performance as perhaps the best of his career. His Paul is unafraid of his initially unexpected political beliefs. He loves his Vietnam war brothers, but he’s driven by the allure of treasure hidden in the jungles of Vietnam.

That unrelenting obsession culminates in a fascinating and remarkable monologue delivered by Lindo directly into Lee’s camera. It’s an unmistakably brilliant moment in an unmistakably brilliant performance.

As we head into Golden Globes, SAG, and Oscar season, critics groups have already recognized Lindo’s performance with Best Actor mentions, including the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle.

Here, in a podcast interview with Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye, Delroy Lindo shares his experience on working with Spike Lee and Da 5 Blood’s fantastic ensemble. He talks about what critics’ awards mean at this stage in his career. Finally, he dives into what it took to film that legendary monologue that closes Da 5 Bloods.

So, sit back and enjoy this podcast interview with Da 5 Blood’s Delroy Lindo and watch for more podcast interviews from Awards Daily as we head into the heat of awards season.

