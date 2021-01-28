We are one week away from SAG announcing their nominees for film and television The first thing to know about these awards is that, despite SAG/AFTRA’s 150K membership, they still have around 2,000 people in their nominating committee. That still makes them the largest group so far to choose the best of the year in terms of acting ensembles.

AFI’s voting committee is roughly 25. The National Board of review – I do not know but I’m guessing around 100? The Spirit Awards committee is not very big either. We have not yet had any indication of what movies are doing well with large groups of people. We think we know using the theory that if you sample a group of people of roughly the same culture and ideology you can mostly figure out how the votes will go with the larger groups overall (this is why polling in elections is relied upon – it can’t take you all the way there but it can give you a snapshot of where it might go).

There are a few questions still left unanswered. We know the year’s theme is without a doubt inclusivity. That is going to direct at least some of the nominations. We also have an abundance of inclusive films to choose from and that makes that part of it easy; we know at least one movie directed by a woman or a person of color will be featured prominently. That mostly takes this off the table in terms of trying to factor that in. But we’re not sure which films resonate broadly yet and which films do not.

By now, they are all widely available to watch on streaming with the exception of Minari, Nomadland and Judas and the Black Messiah. These will have been sent by screener to the nom com.

Here are a few things we’re all sort of wondering that will be answered on Feb 2. In general, the Best Picture winner has at least a SAG ensemble nomination. But that stat has been busted with The Shape of Water, for instance. And Green Book. Still, it’s not the worst stat to think about when you imagine that the voting Academy’s largest branch is still the actors branch, at way over 1,000 members, which is double the second largest branch.

Just for the fun of it, let’s take a look at the branch breakdowns, according to NBC News back in February of 2020, and Gold Derby back in January of 2020.

Total members: 8,469

Total branches: 17

Percentage of females: 32%

Percentage of POC: 16%

Actors: 1,324

Shorts and Feature Animations: 740

Executive Branch: 591

Producers Branch: 583

Visual Effects: 545

Directors: 526

Marketing and PR: 514

Sound: 503

Documentary: 486

Writers Branch: 485

Members-at-Large: 378

Editors: 345

Music Branch: 345

Designers: 343

Cinematographers: 273

Makeup & Hairstyling: 206

Costume Designers: 154

Casting Directors: 128

It might surprise people to find out that the short filmmakers and animated filmmakers dominate the second highest branch after the actors. That surprised me upon looking this over.

But either which way actors still rule.

Here are the questions.

Nomadland is a film with just a small handful of actors and many in the cast who are not actors at all. I can see this playing pretty well if it turned into part of the publicity (not to be too cynical here) such that people might want to see them on the red carpet – Nomad Cinderellas in their finery having their minds blown. They could, say, hand out the tribute to Nomadland. Hollywood would hail them as heroes. That could work in Nomadland’s favor. There is only a slight elephant in the room here in that there is a pretty good chance that some of these folks are Trump supporters, possibly Bernie supporters, for whom the American economy under the Democrats has abandoned them (trade, etc). I could see a small cancel culture mob going after them and potentially exposing them – god, can you imagine? Unfortunately I can. All too well. The bottom line is this – a great movie tells you a story, it doesn’t just pander to deliver an idealized version of American life. Nomadland is a beautiful film because it is about people left behind and why they choose to live on the fringe. Is it Judas and the Black Messiah OR Da 5 Bloods? That seems to be how the predictions are going. People are predicting one or the other. Maybe both will get in but this is how it seems to be shaking out. Does Minari get in? Despite Parasite’s win in the category last year, some believe that foreign language films have a harder time connecting with SAG. I don’t agree with this and am predicting Minari because I think it is the most general audience friendly film in the entire lineup. It’s also a strong ensemble. Are there any films outside the scope of what we’re all predicting that might make it in as a surprise? When I look at Gold Derby’s SAG predictions I’m thinking about Hillbilly Elegy specifically or The Prom.

These are the basic questions but let’s move on to the ensembles.

The going theory right now is that these films are favored to have their casts recognized. What that means is that they like all of the actors in the film. If the film is just focused on a smaller number of characters, like News of the World, On the Rocks or even Sound of Metal, they seem less likely to be nominated for their entire cast.

Nomadland remains the wild card here. How well the actors like it might depend on whether or not the actors are nominated in other categories, and honestly, when it comes to winning Best Picture or Best Director it doesn’t matter that much. But let’s say if both Frances McDormand (a lock) and David Strathairn (a maybe) get in, then that shows overall support for the film that doesn’t have a large cast. That was true of Green Book and The Shape of Water.

Here are the 20 mostly agreed upon frontrunners, according to Gold Derby right now, in order of most predicted.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

The Prom

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

Next ten:

Personal History of David Copperfield

Judas and the Black Messiah

Hillbilly Elegy

The Father

Supernova

The Boys in the Band

United States vs. Billie Holiday

Let Them All Talk

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Wonder Woman 1984

Of the second group, I think the three that are probably being most underestimated are The Father, Hillbilly Elegy and Judas and the Black Messiah.

The first group, as you can see, feels like a no-brainer, at least at this stage. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a movie made for the SAG ensemble category. Big stars, big performances, lots of monologues. It is actor and writer driven, primarily, with the emphasis on the actors. Will it just get the ensemble nod or will some of the performances crack the Supporting Actor category? Many believe that Sacha Baron Cohen is the one that will. I sort of think Frank Langella is the truth standout.

Next, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is another no-brainer. Almost completely actor driven, a large cast, and when you put them all together, Chadwick Boseman might have four SAG nominations. Lead for Ma Rainey, supporting for Da 5 Bloods and if both of these films are in for ensemble that would give him a total of FOUR nominations. That has to be a record. We obviously don’t know how it will shake down but that is a potential end result for this year. Viola Davis will likely be in lead, giving Ma Rainey quite the boost heading into Oscar season.

One Night in Miami is not only one of the best ensembles of the year — another film made for the category – but it is a film directed by beloved actor Regina King. Most actors turned directors give their characters room to flesh out their performances, and King most definitely does with this film.

Then it starts to get a little tricky and we do not necessarily know which of the remaining films will fill the next two slots. I personally think Mank and Minari will. But others believe Da 5 Bloods and Mank will.

Mank is, to me, another film that the ensemble category was made for – big stars, big cast, lots of well known actors – or just lots of actors period. Obviously some people have said it will be too hard for the actors to understand and thus, they will skip it. Others have pointed out that the most all white cast is a problem in 2021. That would also sort of be true of Chicago 7, which is more mainstream than Mank. But still, Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Arliss Howard, Lily Collins – that’s quite the lineup.

My own predictions right now are:

Chicago 7

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Mank

Minari

My alternates would be either Judas and the Black Messiah or Da 5 Bloods, both of which I think have a really strong chance. Promising Young Woman also seems like it could get in, obviously, and it will be interesting to see whether SAG goes for it or not. I will not be surprised if Hillbilly Elegy gets in. It is another film made for this category and just because the critics turned their nose up at it because they do not like the white working class who mostly supported Trump doesn’t mean SAG voters will. These are bravura performances in an actor-driven movie.

I could also really easily see The Prom getting in, if for no other reason to have Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman at the SAG awards.

How about you?

