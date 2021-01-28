It’s Top Dog Season! Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser watch Charles Haid’s Life is Ruff, with Uggie as a skateboarding phenom.

Uggie proves to be a revelation in the Disney Channel original Life is Ruff from 2005, which follows one boy’s quest to purchase a comic book by adopting a dog in an effort to win $5,000 at a Top Dog contest. But Pug-malion, this is not.

In this podcast, Awards Daily colleagues Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser discuss social media canine influencers, white (dog) privilege, and whether we were all more cynical in 2005. Plus, adult men living as 13-year-olds, wishing for a Cutting Edge ending, and. . .what’s a Tyko?

All this and more in Episode 3 of Consider Uggie, the podcast that tracks the filmography of Uggie the dog and his cultural impact.