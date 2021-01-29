Of the many great things about Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the ensemble of brilliantly talented actors perhaps shines the brightest. Led by Oscar-winner Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, the ensemble also features an incendiary performance from the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman’s turn as Levee seems to call forth all of the emotions and rage he must have felt knowing this would be his very last role. It’s a towering performance nearly equaled by Davis herself.

Yet, the film rests on the shoulders of the entire cast. Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts round out the players in Ma’s band, and each actor is given their own chance to shine in this critically acclaimed adaptation of August Wilson’s play.

Netflix offered Awards Daily an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ensemble. Take a look and revisit this glorious film as we head into the thick of awards season.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.