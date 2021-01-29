Awards Daily has an exclusive conversation with the cast of the short film, David. The film, directed by Silicon Valley‘s Zach Woods, looks at how we all need a little guidance, especially after this past year. Woods’ film is a contender for Best Live Action Short at this year’s upcoming Oscars.

Ferrell stars as a therapist whose session with a patient (played by The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper) is interrupted by the therapist’s son. Coincidentally, Jackson’s character and the therapist’s son are both named David. David recently played this year’s AFI Film Festival and is set to play at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and Flickerfest International Short Film Festival. You can read the review of Woods’ film here.