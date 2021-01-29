Where once the Oscars were nothing but open doors (despite how may of us insist upon closing them), now we’re rounding the corner towards the hammer coming down, if you’ll excuse the mixed metaphor. We’re just about ready to say goodbye to some darlings and hello to some unwelcome guests, but we will and must face the reality of what the Oscars are and what they aren’t.

What they are: a compromise and an agreement that these are the best of the year. What they aren’t: any good indicator of what films will stand the test of time, whether they will be remembered even a year from now, much less ten years from now, much less 40 years from now. Many of them will, but as always, they represent a snapshot of where American culture was at a given point in time. Probably in this era, one will be able to tell a good deal about who Hollywood was in 2020 by the films chosen in this year’s race.

The Globes have busted out a bit from the insular “bubble” that has mostly driven the Oscar race of late. The feedback loop is: Film Twitter drives film criticism which drives critics awards which drives the Oscar race, more or less. The Globes have broken free of this now and again, driving one contender or two that sit on the more populist side of things like Bohemian Rhapsody or like The Martian. But are there any movies this year that would fit this model?

If the Globes were to bust out of the model designated up to now by the feedback loop of Film Twitter and the Oscar race, they might go for films that live outside of it. I’m thinking specifically of Paul Greengrass and News of the World, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which has been likewise ignored and has no Oscar campaign to speak of. Or Warner’s Judas and the Black Messiah, which is one of the other “big studio” movies in the race that is gaining a bit of traction as we head into the final end game.

Another movie is Universal’s The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss, which is a really good movie that was also made for larger audiences. But as of March or April, theaters and the movies that were supposed to launch out of them have been mostly MIA. I gather there are actual movie theaters still open in places, but overall the Oscar launch from a major film has been absent. Pixar’s Soul is certainly another mainstream film as is Disney’s Mulan. Other movies like Greenland or Let Him Go aren’t getting anywhere near the Oscar race despite their broad appeal.

Whether either the Golden Globes and/or the Producers Guild will introduce more populist films into the mix is something we’ll find out in a few weeks. But at the moment, we have no guideposts beyond what’s come before.

The other thing that is about to happen is the BAFTA announcing their long list, which they will be doing February 4th. After being called out last year the BAFTA has gotten very serious with its own efforts to diversity, as the Academy has. Here is what they say in their rules:

BAFTA 2020 REVIEW BAFTA announced wide-ranging changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes as it published the findings of its in-depth, independently verified seven-month Awards Review. The changes signal the beginning of a significant cultural shift in BAFTA and challenges the industry to address the serious lack of opportunity and equality. The Report in full along with the list of over 120 key changes being introduced, is available here.

The Globes are announced Wednesday and the BAFTA long list, along with SAG, is releasing the following day, February 4th. They have put out their voting regulations in a fairly neat chart. If I’m reading correctly, they are separating male and female directors for their long list, and though there are so many women in the race this year it will likely be easy. It should make a more welcoming process for women going forward, I would imagine.

Since we already have the most diverse lineup the Oscar race has ever seen — like, ever — and a lot of that is due to both the COVID restrictions but also the film critics guiding the race in this direction. The trick will be whether this produces long-lasting change or whether eventually, as happened after the same kind of cultural wave in the 1970s and into the 80s, things slump back to the way they always have been. I guess we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

Needless to say, the SAG awards, also announcing on February 4th, will close many doors as well. It might open a few. You never know. We’ll be doing a preview of the Globes, the BAFTA and the SAG in the next days.

Here are Oscar predictions prior to the massive iceberg the awards race is about to hit.

Predictions

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland — Director, Actress, maybe Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Cinematography, Score – Globes/PGA/BAFTA/DGA — probably not SAG but you never know.

Trial of the Chicago 7 — Director probably, Screenplay, maybe Supporting Actor or two, probably Editing, Cinematography, Costumes, Production Design, perhaps Sound, maybe Hair & Makeup. Globes/PGA/BAFTA/DGA/SAG

Mank – Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Cinematography, Hair and Makeup, maybe Score. Globes/PGA/BAFTA/DGA/SAG

Minari – Picture, Director, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Editing, maybe Cinematography

News of the World – Picture, maybe Actor, maybe Director, Screenplay, Costumes, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound PGA/BAFTA/DGA/SAG

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Picture, Actor, Actress, Screenplay, maybe Supporting Actor, Production Design, Costumes, Hair and Makeup Globes/PGA/BAFTA/SAG

Judas and the Black Messiah – Picture, maybe Director, maybe Screenplay, Supporting actor, maybe Production Design

One Night in Miami – Picture, maybe Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor, maybe Costumes, maybe Production Design PGA/SAG

Promising Young Woman – Picture, Actress, maybe Director, Screenplay PGA, maybe Globes,BAFTA, maybe SAG.

Sound of Metal – Picture, Actor, Supporting Actor, maybe Director. PGA, Maybe Globes, maybe BAFTA, maybe SAG.

Soul Picture, Animated Feature, Screenplay, Score – PGA

Strong contenders:

The Father – could get a significant boost from the Globes or the BAFTA – in fact, probably the BAFTA is going to give it the leg up it needs to launch into the race.

Longer shots: Any of these films could be boosted by either Globes or BAFTA

Malcolm & Marie

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

On the Rocks

The Mauritanian

Ammonite

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman, Mank

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Strong contenders

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Steven Yeun, Minari

Colin Firth, Supernova

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Strong contenders:

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Robin Wright, Land

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Longer shots:

Sophia Loren, A Life Ahead

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Strong contenders

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Arliss Howard, Mank

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Damian Bichir, Land

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Strong Contenders

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Mank, Jack Fincher

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman

Next tier

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

The Father, Christopher Hampton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

News of the World

Emma

Trial of the Chicago 7

Editing

Nomadland

Mank

News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7

The Outpost

Production Design

Mank

Mulan

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Sound

Sound of Metal

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Outpost

The Prom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costumes

Mank

David Copperfield

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Soul

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

Next tier:

Promising Young Woman

Nomadland

Midnight Sky

Hair/Makeup

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emma

Animated Feature

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Earwig and the Witch

Onward

(TBD)

Full list of eligible animated films here

Documentary Feature

Crip Camp

All in The Fight for Democracy

The Dissident

City Hall

Collective

Strong contenders

The Social Dilemma

Time

Dick Johnson is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

Here are the eligible films for Doc Feature

Foreign Language

Collective (Romania)

Another Round (Denmark)

Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (Venezuela)

(TBD)

(TBD)

Here are the eligible films for Foreign Language.