Amanda Seyfried is riding a wave of critical acclaim and awards buzz as we head into the thick of awards season. Her luminous performance as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank has earned her the best reviews of her career. She’s even tipped to be a Supporting Actress front runner for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Even though she’s juggling press junkets with caring for her newborn child, Seyfried enthusiastically embraces this moment in support of a film she truly loves.

“It’s incredible. It feels incredible. I love being able to talk about ‘Mank,’ ” Seyfried gushes. “It could all be so hard if I didn’t feel like this movie wasn’t a masterpiece or if I didn’t have pride in my own performance. I did work hard, and I am proud of it. I’m proud of the movie.”

Seyfried’s Marion Davies introduces the world to a version of the actress completely distinct from Citizen Kane’s Susan Alexander, a point Seyfried underscores during this interview. Her Davies is free-thinking, honest, and candid about her opinions. Plus, she’s a woman in love who stands by William Randolph Hearst through the good and the bad. Seyfried captures Davies with a depth and expertise that appears carefree and breezy but, in reality, is a carefully constructed portrait of a strong woman.

And everyone is taking notice.

Here in the latest Water Cooler Podcast, Seyfried talks about creating the character of Marion Davies and what support she used beyond Jack Fincher’s brilliant script. She also talks about filming the brilliant circus party sequence in which Marion Davies is a key participant without uttering a word. Finally, she considers what the real Marion Davies would say about her stunning performance were she alive today.

So, sit back and enjoy this podcast interview with Mank’s Amanda Seyfried and watch for more podcast interviews from Awards Daily as we head into the heat of awards season.

