We’re continuing our 2021 Golden Globe preview with the ever-challenging – and ever frustrating – TV categories.

Last week, we kicked off our 2021 Golden Globe preview podcasts with the film races. This week, we’re wrapping things up with the TV races. Everyone knows Netflix’s The Crown is poised to dominate after doing better than expected at the Critics Choice TV Award nominations. But how far will it go? And does it have any major contenders? Netflix could also receive nominations for Ozark and for Bridgerton in the Drama races. Can Netflix really dominate so significantly? We’re betting HBO has something to say about that with Lovecraft Country and Perry Mason looking strong.

In the Comedy races, will the Globes finally recognize Schitt’s Creek after never having done so before? Will Apple’s Ted Lasso ride a wave of enthusiasm and hot buzz to lead Comedy nominations? Is it really possible that we’ll see all new entries in the Comedy series races?

We dive into the hottest TV races in the conclusion of our 2021 Golden Globe preview. We’re joined by Jalal Haddad and Shadan Larki to share their perspectives.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

