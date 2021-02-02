Awards Daily is proud to present this clip from France’s Two Of Us, France’s International Film Entry. Directed by Filippo Meneghetti from a screenplay by Meneghetti and Malysone Bovorasmy, the film centers around two retired women, Nina and Madeleine (played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier), who have secretly been in love for decades. An unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to gradually unravel their truth.

As Nina starts to abandon hope as Madeleine is placed into a nursing home, she receives a phone call that could change everything. Nina has been going to extraordinary lengths to stay present in Madeleine’s life despite their decades-long secret relationship. Madeleine isn’t giving up without a fight either. Can they reconnect?

Two Of Us premieres in theaters and on demand on February 5.