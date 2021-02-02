Directed by Marco Pontecorvo, Fátima tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two cousins who claim to have seen apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Fátima, Portugal. This faith-based film – which stars Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, and Goran Visnjic – explores the ensuing conflicts between the children, the Catholic Church, and the local government. To complete the telling of this poignant story, composer Paolo Buonvino provided not only the score but also two original songs for the film.

Buonvino’s “Gratia Plena” features Andrea Bocelli and a choir of 12 children all singing in multiple languages. The song expresses faith in a universal manner, merging different backgrounds and cultures in a vision of harmonious unity. Here, Paolo Buonvino talks to Awards Daily about his process in creating the score for Fátima. He also shares the experience of working with the great Andrea Bocelli.

Awards Daily: What was it about Fátima that inspired you to write its score?

Paolo Buonvino: I was particularly inspired by the unique point of view of both the director and the screenwriters on the Fátima story. A point of view from the eyes of the three kids and in particular of Lúcia – eyes that have the capacity to look beyond the ordinary lives we are leading, to penetrate people’s hearts beyond their actions. Lúcia has the extraordinary capacity to penetrate and sublimate nature. She can look at what happens to her with an empathy that is uncommon. It’s this extraordinary look of hers that, as a consequence, grants her the vision of an entity full of pure love, which is not only the epiphany of the Holy Mary but the perception of universal and spiritual love.

AD: How do your score and choice of instrumentation best reflect the themes of faith within the film?



PB: I start with the premise that faith for me is not something formal or dogmatic. Faith for me is to feel and try to have a look at the everyday things, full of love. Two thousand years ago we found an extraordinary example of this in Jesus Christ. Jesus was a person full of love, who, even in the most atrocious moment of his life, at the point of death, had a surge of love towards those who were killing him. Faith is trying to understand how to get close to that selfless and pure form of love, which gives you happiness and a feeling of peace out of the ordinary. I recognized this love in the character of Lúcia and the other kids’ protagonists of the story.

So, I tried to compose a type of music that would induce peace and some sort of internal cleansing of the spirit and predispose to that type of love experience. Music is an extraordinary tool that can help us cleansing internally and purify our spirit. Speaking about this, I would like to quote the ethnomusicologist John Blacking, who in his book “How Musical Is Man?” says that “the hard thing is to love, and music is a skill that prepares man for this most difficult task.” And faith is an expression of love. I chose for this score some certain sounds that could calm the spirit, and induce a sense of peace in the viewers, projecting them into that meditative dimension that belongs to Lúcia.

The orchestra sounds, from the piano to the strings, are very rarefied. The sounds propagate as if they were echoes of the elements of nature transmitting positive frequencies. I used the strings orchestra in different formations including an octet of cellos, besides utilizing also the woodwind instruments and light electronic instrumentation.

AD: How do you balance the film’s period setting with a modern approach to scoring?

The subject of this movie is universal because it is a narration of the spirit, and the spirit is millennial and always the same. We human beings have experienced always the same limitations, the same struggles, in each era of existence. So, it came naturally to me to tell through this music not the historical period of the story, but the evolution of the spirit, which is timeless and therefore always “contemporary.”

AD: What was it about Fátima that inspired you to write the song “Gratia Plena?”



PB: Because of the subject matter, my original idea was to compose a “Hail Mary.” But I wanted to twist the point of view, and instead of composing a piece of music over the lyrics of the “Hail Mary” (which has already been translated into music in so many masterpieces), I wanted to compose a piece that could be representative of the propagation all around the world of many “Hail Mary” translated in different languages and cultures.

I imagined a chorus of kids representing the entire World praying the “Hail Mary,” each one in their own language and coming from their own geographic and cultural differences, to form one dance full of joy. I took inspiration also from the times we are living. Speaking about faith and love we cannot take into account the fact that we are all brothers, that we are all on the same boat, and that we can do better for the world if we remain united. So, I took the incipit of the “Hail Mary” in 16 different languages (including English, Japanese, Arabic, Hebrew, Afrikaans, Rwandese, among others), and I made it sung in the musical canon style of white voices adding then a chorus of men and women. Ultimately, this became the base upon which the melody sung by the extraordinary voice of Andrea Bocelli was inserted. Bocelli sings in 4 different languages as well: English, French, Hebrew, and Latin.

AD: What can you tell me about working with Andrea Bocelli to complete the song?

PB: It was such a beautiful experience because besides being an extraordinary tenor, Andrea is a person who is in tune with that spiritual feeling that brings him naturally close to the themes that both this movie and my soundtrack want to develop.

I thought of Andrea Bocelli as a sort of big brother and guidance for the chorus of kids, in this universal round dance prayer that “Gratia Plena” wants to be. I went to his studio in Forte dei Marmi, in northern Tuscany (Italy), and there we had the chance to talk a lot, to confront each other, and record for an entire day. I tried to communicate to him the universal message of the score, which he understood perfectly. A message of unity beyond the geographical barriers, that wants to communicate the beauty of diversity. We had a very empathetic exchange that translated into his singing, full of pathos, but also levity and fluidity.

Song Credits:

“Gratia Plena”

Written by Paolo Buonvino

Performed by Andrea Bocelli

© Sugarmusic S.p.a., Almud Ed. Mus. S.r.l., Goodlab Music S.r.l., Fatima Music

Courtesy of Sugar Srl a Sugarmusic Company