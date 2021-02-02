Stats are not going to take us very far in 2021. We are mostly flying blind with several factors at play.

Factor #1 – a greatly diminished slate of films to choose from due to COVID.

Factor #2 – of that list, a disproportionate amount of films made or distributed by streaming companies as opposed to big studios (the main source of employment for the Academy, at least traditionally).

Factor #3 – the long span between October and April, compared to how Oscar frontrunners were usually nailed down by now (mostly) and Oscar Night would wrap by the end of February.

Factor #4 – social media influence, ongoing panic and paranoia in culture and government, a desire to defy oppressive systemic racism felt across all industries in American culture, but mostly by the left.

Factor #5 – no in-person campaign events, no “shock and awe” of being in the presence of powerful celebrities, no bedazzled hypnosis at fancy parties with great food and cultivated ideal settings – such glitz isn’t always influential but it’s not nothing.

Regardless of these factors, or keeping them in mind, let’s do a quick stat check about the influence of the Globes, or the predictive factor of the Globes, and the Oscars – specifically related to nominations in the major categories determining, influencing, or predicting Oscar nominations.

We do this mostly for fun and curiosity, but it should not be taken all that seriously, given the above mentioned factors.

In building a chart that looked at Globes Screenplay, Director, and Picture, I realized that the only films that didn’t go on to win Best Picture that were nominated for more than one of those categories were:

It’s Complicated

The Ides of March

Gone Girl

Carol

Nocturnal Animals

And only two titles that had Screenplay nominations but did not go on to get an Oscar Best Picture nomination:

Molly’s Game (which won)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Other than Molly’s Game, every winner in the Director, Screenplay and Picture (Drama) categories went on to at least be nominated since 2009.

There is a pretty good chance that most of the nominees announced on Thursday will be leading the pack for Oscar nominations at least.

As for predicting the Globes this year, believe it or not this is not easy. There are a few different ways they could go. In general, pundits sort of predict the Globes two ways. The first, they think about big stars that the HFPA might try to woo. They know that big stars will draw a bigger audience. But does that matter this year with a virtual Globes and no big party tent with overflowing champagne and celebrities crammed into that room? The second, they go by studio influence. You hear people say “they’ll want to throw Warner Bros. a bone.” This year, that’s another weird one. Who knows! And the third thing pundits are doing this year is that they are factoring in inclusivity – meaning, we assume they will likely favor films by and about people of color or women.

Here are my tentative predictions.

Best Picture, Drama

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Alt: Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Sophia Loren, The Life Ahead

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Best Picture Musical/Comedy

Hamilton

The Prom

On the Rocks

Borat

Palm Springs

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Dev Patel, David Copperfield

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Supporting Actor

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Frank Langella, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Screenplay

Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Minari

Animated Feature

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Onward

Over the Moon

Earwig and the Witch

Clarence Moye’s Predictions

Best Picture, Drama

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alt: Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm and Marie

Best Actor, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Picture Musical/Comedy

Borat

Hamilton

On the Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Dev Patel, David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Supporting Actress

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Director

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night In Miami

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Screenplay

Mank

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mark Johnson’s Predictions

Best Picture, Drama

Nomadland

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alt: Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm and Marie

Best Actor, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Picture Musical/Comedy

Hamilton

Borat

On the Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Dev Patel, David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Supporting Actress

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Director

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night In Miami

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Screenplay

Mank

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature

The Willoughbys

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers