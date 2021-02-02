There is a hit and miss match with the Oscars, but FYI:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet [Netflix]

Dick Johnson Is Dead [Netflix]

My Octopus Teacher [Netflix]

Softie [PBS]

A Thousand Cuts [PBS]

Time [Amazon]

The Truffle Hunters [Sony Pictures Classics]

Last year, American Factory was nominated for PGA and winning the Oscar. The PGA had 7 nominees. 4 of the 7 went on to be nominated for the Oscar, Honeyland, For Same, The Cave. Apollo 11 won the PGA but was not nominated for the Oscar.

The year before, only Free Solo (which won) and RBG went to Oscar of the 7 nominated for PGA (which are all really good, btw).

The year before, none of the 7 nominees went on to be nominated for the Oscar – which was a shame. They were all great.

2016 only one film crossed over both, OJ: Made in America.

2015, two made it through.

Last year’s was the closest to matching the Academy’s in recent history.

Films that have won both since PGA started nominating Docs:

2008-Man on Wire

2009-The Cove

2012-Searching for Sugar Man

2015-Amy

2016-OJ: Made in America