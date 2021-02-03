Check back throughout the day for reactions of the nominees!

“A heartfelt thanks to the HFPA for their embrace of MANK. I am delighted for Gary, Amanda, Trent and Atticus and for each and every member of this absurdly talented cast and crew who worked so hard to make it possible. Oh, and somewhere out there, I know, is a very happy writer.”

–David Fincher, Best Director nominee for Mank

“Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions, perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually. The Golden Globes are such a sign of both tradition and normal. So, not to trivialize the current state of affairs, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. I am proud to be included with my fellow artists, and incredibly proud at the recognition MANK has received across the board today.”

–Gary Oldman, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for Mank

“This is a dream come true! David Fincher gave me the opportunity of my life with being able to share Marion Davies’ story. I loved portraying this incredibly strong, funny, and earnest woman in such a rare collaboration by David Fincher and his beloved father, Jack. I’m beyond grateful to my friends at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my first nomination and for recognizing a film that truly celebrates the art of filmmaking. It’s so exciting to share this with David and the cast and crew of Mank.”

–Amanda Seyfried, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Mank

“Both Soul and Mank led us down unfamiliar roads as composers. We are beyond thrilled for your recognition of our work on both films. We’d like to thank both camps – Pixar and David Fincher – for being such generous collaborators and for providing such rich canvasses to explore. Thank you HFPA.”

–Trent Reznor, Best Score nominee for both Mank and Soul

Humbled and flattered. Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination! 💛 pic.twitter.com/JSjCEJJXtx — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 3, 2021



–Viola Davis, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“On behalf of the couple of hundred people who made The Trial of the Chicago 7, we’re grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition they gave us this morning, and we’re humbled to be in the company of such distinguished nominees. We thought the movie was relevant enough last winter when we were making it. We didn’t need it to get more relevant, but it did.”

–Aaron Sorkin, Best Director and Best Screenplay nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7

“I am proud and thankful to be an artist this morning. I am thankful for collaboration. “One Night in Miami,” “Hamilton,” and “Music” all represent a great deal to me on a deeply personal level. They represent the type of variety and complexity I hoped was possible when I was a younger actor. I am grateful and thankful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for shining a light on these films today. When I consider the projects altogether, I think they also might say something about what we create as an artistic community—as a family of creators—that may be essential. Art can heal. It can fortify. It can be there for us, giving us heart and encouragement to go on, when we need it most as it has been over the past year.”

–Leslie Odom Jr., Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song nominee for One Night in Miami…

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition. Emerald Fennell’s vision for Promising Young Woman was so unique and uncompromising. She is one of the most talented filmmakers I’ve ever worked with. I’m so incredibly grateful she came to me with this project and I was thrilled to see her recognized alongside Chloe Zhao and Regina King this morning. I also wanted to thank Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment for helping get this film made and their unwavering support.”

–Carey Mulligan, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for Promising Young Woman

I am truly honoured to be nominated for Pieces of A Woman, and so grateful to the HFPA for recognising the film in this way.

This film has always been about the mothers and families who have lost, giving a voice to their stories, and breaking the silence around something so rarely spoken about.

Thank you to Netflix for making it possible for so many to experience, and to the HFPA for supporting this story of female courage and resilience, in the face of a grief which at times, connects us all.

–Vanessa Kirby, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for Pieces of a Woman

“I am honored and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition. The character of Frances Price began in the imagination of Patrick DeWitt, first appearing in his wonderfully funny and witty novel, and then his brilliant screenplay. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew, who were a dream to work with and I’m marveled by all of you. And most of all, thank you to our director Azazel Jacobs, who masterfully captured the tone and spirit of Frances’ story.”

–Michelle Pfeiffer, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominee for French Exit

“Wonderful news to wake up to – thank you to the HFPA for their love towards Emma. and The Queen’s Gambit. What a joy.”

–Anya Taylor-Joey, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma.

“I’m thrilled and deeply honored to be “in the room” with my fellow nominees who have done such exquisite work this year. Thank you, Ron Howard, for giving me the chance to play Mamaw, to the hair and makeup team whose artistry helped me realize her, and to Amy Adams for her fearless, heartbreaking performance.”

–Glenn Close, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Hillbilly Elegy

“Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”

–Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for Sound of Metal

“Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y’all are a big blessing.”

–Andra Day, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nominee for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment.

I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.

Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honoured—and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

–Sacha Baron Cohen, nominee for Best Supporting Actor for The Trial of the Chicago 7 as well as a nominee as a producer and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Baron Cohen ties Jamie Foxx, Helen Mirren, and Bradley Cooper for having 3 nominations in a single year.

“Боже мой! Шокирана съм! Bozhe moĭ !!! Shokirana sŭm !

Thank you HFPA for this honour! To be nominated for playing the wonder woman that is Tutar will forever remain a highlight not only of my career but life. I am so grateful to Sacha who has so deservingly been recognised today as well as the film. I am the happiest person in the whole flat world and I hope that this recognition brings more attention to some of my incredibly talented acting and filmmaking colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe.”

–Maria Bakalova, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominee for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

“Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. It’s an honor that a film about embracing life should be embraced by you in this trying year. I am grateful to my amazing collaborators both behind and in front of the camera, especially the great Mads Mikkelsen, who with the other actors, did his very best to make me laugh, and succeeded.”

–Thomas Vinterberg, director of Best Foreign Language Film nominee, Another Round

“That Druk has made it through the eye of the needle at the Golden Globe Awards, is an enormous honor and more than we could dream of. Thomas has made his most beautiful film to date at the most difficult time of his life, and this nomination brings joy in hearts and especially Thomas’s. We are so very grateful. –Mads Mikkelsen, star of Best Foreign Language Film nominee, Another Round

“On behalf of the entire creative team who worked tirelessly to bring Palm Springs to life, we’re pinching ourselves and are endlessly grateful to the HFPA for recognizing our little engine that could. It’s a huge honor to be included among such an incredible group of artists and we couldn’t be prouder to have made something that provided some levity and joy during a year when we all found ourselves in our own personal time loops. Extra special thanks to Hulu, NEON, our director Max Barbakow and screenwriter Andy Siara, and most especially to Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti – there is no Palm Springs without the magic they brought to it.”

–Becky Sloviter, producer of Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominee Palm Springs

“What a tremendous honor for Over the Moon to be recognized today with a Golden Globe nomination. We truly hope the message of our film touches those who need inspiration to open themselves up to love–especially in the darkest of times. From Audrey Wells’ beautiful script to our mighty songwriting team, unforgettable acting performances from our cast, beyond beautiful production design, the most heartfelt story and animation…we literally lived each moment of Fei Fei’s journey as if it were our own. On behalf of the entire Over the Moon family, a huge thank you to the HFPA for this recognition!”

–Director Glen Keane and producers Gennie Rim & Peilin Chou for Best Animated Feature nominee, Over the Moon

We would like to thank the HFPA for nominating Wolfwalkers for a Golden Globe award – we are delighted that this Irish story is so well received by audience, fans and critics from all over the world and the teams behind Wolfwalkers from Ireland, Luxembourg and France are honoured to be nominated alongside the best animated features of the last year. While we would love to be in Hollywood to celebrate the Golden Globe award ceremony, we will likely be in a socially distant safe celebration here in Kilkenny – as Bill Goodfellowe would say “It’s for our own good”.

–Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, director of Best Animated Feature nominee, Wolfwalkers

“This 12th Golden Globe nomination leaves me speechless and grateful to all the members of the HFPA, and to Grant Heslov and George Clooney. It all comes down to George’s virtuoso direction and to his desire for me to write not only a score but a ballet, filling the silent space and conveying the unspoken emotions of the characters. It is a great honor.”

–Alexandre Desplat, Best Original Score nominee for Midnight Sky

“I’m honored that the HFPA has recognized our song “Tigress & Tweed” with a Golden Globe nomination, as well as Andra Day’s brilliant portrayal of Billie Holiday. Her musical legacy remains vital and powerful, and co-writing the song with Andra gave me the opportunity to pay homage to Holiday’s enduring artistry. I am truly blessed to work with Day, director Lee Daniels and the team that brought this chapter of Billie’s story to the screen.”

–Raphael Saadig, Best Original Song nominee for The United States vs. Billie Holliday

“We are both super excited to have our song “Hear My Voice” nominated for a Golden Globe. We wrote it for the powerful film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, but by the time it came out the world around us had changed making its message somehow feel almost even more relevant to right now. It’s always important for everyone to have their voices heard – thank you HFPA for hearing ours and Aaron Sorkin for writing and directing such a powerful and inspiring film.”

–Daniel Pemberton and Celeste, Best Original Song nominees for The Trial of the Chicago 7

“This film speaks to the power of being seen and heard, this simple act of acknowledgement empowers people to reach their potential and paves the way towards dignity and humanity. Today, thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this message has reached the world. On behalf of my two stars, my mother Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye, as well as our great producers at Palomar, my amazing creative team, and of course Netflix, I am honoured, humbled and thrilled by these nominations.”

–Edoardo Ponti, director of Best Foreign Language Film nominee, The Life Ahead

“I’m so thrilled and honored that “Io Si (Seen)” was nominated for a Golden Globe today and appreciate this recognition from the HFPA. I’m especially happy because this is such a special movie and a beautiful and important story. I’m grateful to Edoardo Ponti for letting me write this song, and to Laura Pausini for bringing her beautiful Italian voice and lyrics to it. I hope this song makes everyone who feels like they’re invisible realize that they are “seen.”

–Diane Warren, Best Original Song nominee for The Life Ahead

“Every recognition that Io sì (Seen) receives is such an honor for me; I’m overwhelmed with emotions. I remember the first time I heard the song when Diane sent it to me. I felt an immediate connection with the notes, I felt a strong bond, and I knew that something extraordinary was happening. I believed in the movie, the song, and the message they both carry from the get-go, and I wanted to personally work on the Italian lyrics to fully embrace the spirit. Getting a Golden Globes nomination for the first time in my career in such an important category is an indescribable feeling for me, and once again it is an honour to be able to represent Italy around the world. I want to thank Diane Warren, Edoardo Ponti and Bonnie Greenberg for thinking of me and for making this possible.”

–Laura Pausini, Songwriter and performer of Best Original Song nominee for The Life Ahead

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor on behalf of TENET, a thrilling, dream-come-true project that creatively and technically pushed me beyond anything I have ever done. I am profoundly grateful to Christopher Nolan for so fully inviting me into his enthralling world and for taking me on a journey that has forever altered the way I think of music.”

–Ludwig Göransson, Best Original Score nominee for Tenet