The Screen Actors Guild will throw their hat in the ring tomorrow and they’ll be very different from the Globes. They will be announcing their nominations in both film and TV, in lead, supporting and ensemble cast categories.

The SAG/AFTRA has traditionally been the most inclusive of the big guilds. This should be a decent enough trial run for how the Oscar noms might go. That’s in an ordinary year, mind you. This is no ordinary year for the reasons mentioned many times already – like a minimal slate of films, the long slow season. Usually it all happens pretty quickly and there isn’t a lot of time for voters to ruminate and make their choices accordingly.

This year, they do. We’ll be posting our predictions below, and you should enter our SAG contest but let’s just briefly look at the ensemble category to see how many SAG selections make it into the Oscars expanded ballot:

2009

Inglourious Basterds* (GG nom) (NBR)

An Education (NBR)

The Hurt Locker+ (GG nom) (AFI) (NBR)

Nine (GG nom)

Precious (GG nom)(AFI)

2010

The King’s Speech*+ (GG nom)(AFI)

Black Swan (GG nom)(AFI)

The Fighter (GG nom)(AFI) (NBR)

The Kids Are All Right (GG nom)(AFI)

The Social Network (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

2011

The Help* (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

The Artist+ (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

Bridesmaids (GG nom)(AFI)

The Descendants (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

Midnight in Paris (GG nom)(AFI)

2012

Argo*+ (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (GG nom)

Les Miserables (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

Lincoln (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Silver Linings Playbook (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

2013

American Hustle* (GG winner)(AFI)

12 Years a Slave+ (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

August: Osage County

The Butler

Dallas Buyers Club

2014

Birdman*+ (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Boyhood (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (GG winner)

The Imitation Game (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

The Theory of Everything (GG nom)

2015

Spotlight*+ (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Beasts of No Nation

The Big Short (GG nom)(AFI)

Straight Outta Compton(AFI)(NBR)

Trumbo

2016

Hidden Figures*(NBR)

Captain Fantastic

Fences(AFI)

Manchester by the Sea (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Moonlight+ (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

2017

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri* (GG winner)(AFI)

The Big Sick(AFI)

Get Out (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Lady Bird (GG winner)(AFI)

Mudbound

2018

Black Panther* (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

BlackKklansman (GG nom)(AFI)

Bohemian Rhapsody (GG winner)

Crazy Rich Asians

A Star is Born (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

2019

Parasite*+ (GG nom/foreign lang)(AFI)(NBR)

Bombshell

The Irishman (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Jojo Rabbit (GG nom)(AFI)(NBR)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (GG winner)(AFI)(NBR)

Since 2009, 12 SAG choices did not go on to get Oscar nominated. But 43 did. Some years, as you can see, all five got in.

The only two films that got both a Globe nom and a SAG ensemble nom was Nine and Bridesmaids, both in the Musical/Comedy section at the Globes. All of those that had crossover in drama made it to Best Picture. So that’s an FYI. And as you can see, the Best Picture winner no longer needs a SAG ensemble nom – Green Book, Shape of Water both won Best Picture without it.

Our Musical/Comedy selection from the Globes, once again:

Borat

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Hamilton is likely to be put in SAG ensemble and I’m honestly wondering if it wins if it does get in. How do you deny THAT movie?

Bridesmaids is the only film to earn both citations from Globes/AFI so let’s look at Globes/AFI crossover of this year’s nominees:

Nomadland (Globes/AFI)

Mank (Globes/AFI)

Chicago 7 (Globes/AFI)

Now let’s fold in the Globes with the NBR:

Promising Young Woman (Globes/NBR)

And the only movie that hits all three:

Nomadland (Globes/AFI/NBR)

But here’s the tricky part – Nomadland may or may not make the SAG ensemble. So just for the hell of it, let’s look at Best Picture winners that got all three and did not earn a SAG nom — it will be a small list.

The Shape of Water (Globes/AFI)

Green Book (Globes/AFI/NBR)

Nomadland could follow in the footsteps of The Shape of Water quite easily.

Let’s get onto our predictions for the SAG tomorrow.

Sasha Stone:

Best Ensemble

Chicago 7 (Globes/AFI)

Mank (Globes/AFI)

Da 5 Bloods (NBR)

One Night in Miami

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Alt. The Father, Promising Young Woman, The Prom

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Alt. Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfired, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago 7

Bill Murray, On the Rocks