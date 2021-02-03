Mark Ricker’s career as a production designer spans theater, television, and film. A two-time Emmy-nominee known for Escape at Dannemora, The Help, Julie & Julia and dozens of other projects, Ricker called on his extensive knowledge for George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

A classic of American theater, Ma Rainey chronicles the titular blues musician and her battle to record her trailblazing music on her terms. The play takes place almost entirely in a recording studio, utilizing only a handful of locations— a set-up that could have easily become visually monotonous. On the contrary, Ricker’s production design is rich in detail. Whether it’s a lush, circus-inspired stage where Viola Davis’ Ma Rainey performs or a decaying practice space where Chadwick Boseman delivers a blistering monologue—each set-piece is distinct and meticulously put together. With his production design, Ricker created a worthy backdrop for Wilson’s words, and the actors who brought them to life.

Watch our interview with Mark Ricker to learn how he crafted his production design for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Ricker also discusses his previous collaborations with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is streaming now on Netflix.