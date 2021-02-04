Check back throughout the day for more reactions from nominees!

“It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG with this nomination. I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate. I hope Ruben’s story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar.“

–Riz Ahmed, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Sound of Metal

“With a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort in knowing that we soldier on in many ways. Our industry is hopefully sending signs of hope that we will get out of this eventually by continuing our traditions. Perhaps the SAGS are such a sign that normalcy still exists, and to me they are a particularly, uniquely personal group because they are fellow actors. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by my peers and to be included with these other wonderful artists.”

–Gary Oldman, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Mank

“I Thank The Screen Actors Guild For Their Support Of The Esteemed Ensemble Of DA 5 BLOODS. Also A Love Shout To All Of The Actors Who Did Da Damn Thang. Bless Up To Our Brother Chadwick Boseman For His Craft We Witnessed – Best Supporting Actor. Peace And Love, Spike”

–Spike Lee, director of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Da 5 Bloods

“I am deeply proud of Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts and Jonny Coyne. Congratulations. I’d also like to celebrate Jeremy Shamos, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown for their brilliant work as well. And a special thanks to Avy Kaufman for casting.”

–George C. Wolfe, director of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominee, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“Thank you so much to the Screen Actors Guild for my nomination. What an exciting morning! I am incredibly honored, humbled and grateful to be recognized by my peers. I am thrilled for my co-star and dear friend, Glenn Close! Thank you to Ron Howard for your direction and thank you to our entire cast and crew. It was a pleasure making this film together!”

–Amy Adams, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Hillbilly Elegy

“Given all the content being poured out by our industry, given the vast array of stories and outstanding performances, I am deeply honored to have my work deemed worthy of recognition by my peers. Congratulations to my fellow nominees and love and special bravos to Amy Adams who inspired me every day with her honesty, courage and craft.”

–Glenn Close, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for Hillbilly Elegy

“Thank you to the Screen Actors Guild for this honour. I’m indebted to Emerald Fennell for entrusting me with the role of a lifetime. The experience of working with her and the incredible cast she assembled felt like a prize. To be recognised by my peers amongst such extraordinary performances is the icing on the cake to an experience I will always treasure.”

–Carey Mulligan, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Promising Young Woman

“To be nominated by my peers, actors who have devoted their lives to the pursuit of craft and creativity, is both humbling and astonishing. Thank you so much to each and every member of our wonderful guild – SAG-AFTRA. To have the opportunity to work with one of the greatest actors of all time, Mr. Denzel Washington, as well as the force of nature that is Rami Malek, was unforgettable and inspiring. John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson and Warner Bros – I couldn’t ask for better partners.”

–Jared Leto, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for The Little Things

“Much gratitude to the Screen Actors Guild for these nominations. It’s an honor to be nominated alongside Chadwick, Gary, Anthony, and Riz. I am especially glad to share this cast nomination as none of this would have been possible without the beautiful screenplay and direction from Lee Isaac Chung and all the wonderful artists that came together to realize his vision. This truly was a family effort. I’m honored to have been a part of a story like this where we might connect and see each other a bit more clearly; to honor our shared human experiences while also holding on to our individual ones.”

–Steve Yeun, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Minari

“Incredibly grateful and honored, especially knowing that this recognition comes from my fellow actresses and actors. So proud and happy for my Steven who made something incredibly difficult seem so easy. Yeri, Steven, Alan, Noel and Will: we truly became a family on and off the set which is why the SAG ensemble nomination is especially meaningful to us. Above all, I am grateful to Isaac who not only wrote these beautiful characters but also had the courage to entrust us with them.”

–Yuh-Jung Youn, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for Minari

“I’ve been so blessed to work with this incredible group of actors. I saw first hand how they brought honesty and life to this story while also supporting each other to do their very best. I’m thrilled for Yuh-Jung, Steven, and the entire Minari family to be recognized in this way.”

–Lee Isaac Chung, director of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominee, Minari

“We are very emotional this morning! To share the SAG-AFTRA Award acknowledgment with my brothers Kingsley, Eli, and Aldis; to share this recognition alongside Nicolette Robinson and the rest of our company is just so profoundly meaningful. We were led, as an ensemble of actors, by one of our own! Regina King has long exemplified and modeled the best of what our profession can be. Having experienced One Night in Miami firsthand, I can tell you, being a part of this ensemble was an actor’s dream. I am so happy to be included in the nominations this morning. Thank you all so much.”

–Leslie Odom Jr., Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for One Night in Miami…

“I am honoured to be nominated by SAG, alongside such incredible women. Thank you so much to SAG members for recognising this film. I’m especially grateful to Kornel and Kata who so bravely risked sharing their story, fearless in the belief that doing so may help others – and to our friends at Netflix for their unwavering support and dedication in helping to bring such a difficult but important subject to a wider audience.”

–Vanessa Kirby, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Pieces of a Woman